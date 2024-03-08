Loading...

Meme coins surge as Ether nears $4,000 mark

2 mins read
Meme coins

Contents
1. Renewed optimism propels PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB
2. Market sentiment and future outlook
3. Meme coins surge as Ether nears $4,000
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Meme coins like PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE surged to 26% in 24 hours as Ether reached $4,000, last seen in 2021.
  • Traders see meme coins as bets on Ethereum’s growth, causing a ripple effect when Bitcoin and Ether rise.
  • Despite gains, caution looms as investors eye potential shifts towards fundamentally driven altcoins shortly.

Meme coins, including Pepecoin (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE), witnessed significant jumps in value, with gains of up to 26% over the past 24 hours. This surge coincided with Ether (ETH) edging closer to the $4,000 milestone, a level not seen since December 2021.

Renewed optimism propels PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB

Pepecoin (PEPE) led the rally with a remarkable 26% surge, fueled by renewed optimism among investors. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rebounded from Thursday’s losses, climbing 10%. As tracked on CoinGecko, the meme coin sector witnessed an average growth of 8.6%.

Traders have increasingly turned to meme coins as a proxy bet on the growth of Ethereum (ETH) since late February. Slater Heil, co-founder and COO of DeFi platform Blueberry Protocol explained that a spillover effect occurs as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) rise, causing coins deployed on Ethereum and Solana networks to surge, including meme coins.

Market sentiment and future outlook

Investors have been capitalizing on bullish market conditions, leveraging meme coins as one way to do so. However, Heil cautioned about potential short to mid-term transitions back to ‘fundamentally driven’ altcoins. 

Bullish demand for Ether began to increase in mid-January amid expectations that it would be the next major token after Bitcoin (BTC) to obtain a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Meme coins surge as Ether nears $4,000

The recent surge in meme coins, such as Pepecoin (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE), has captured the attention of investors worldwide. Over the past 24 hours, these cryptocurrencies have experienced significant gains of up to 26%. This surge coincides with Ether (ETH) inching closer to the $4,000 mark, a price level not seen since December 2021.

Renewed optimism among investors has been a driving force behind the impressive rally of Pepecoin (PEPE), which surged by 26%. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also witnessed notable rebounds, rising by 10%. CoinGecko’s data reveals an average growth of 8.6% across the meme coin sector.

Traders have increasingly turned to meme coins as a proxy bet on the growth of Ethereum (ETH) since late February. Slater Heil, co-founder and COO of DeFi platform Blueberry Protocol emphasized that as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) rise, a spillover effect occurs, leading to surges in coins deployed on Ethereum and Solana networks, including meme coins.

While investors seize opportunities in bullish market conditions, Heil cautioned about potential transitions back to ‘fundamentally driven’ altcoins in the short to mid-term. The bullish demand for Ether gained momentum in mid-January amid expectations of it becoming the next major token, after Bitcoin (BTC), to secure a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Algorand
#News
1 mins read

Algorand announces upcoming token unlock exercise

Apple
#Industry News
2 mins read

Apple rolls out VisionOS 1.1 with significant improvements

Bitfinex
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitfinex heist movie directors cast Chloë Grace Moretz as Razzlekhan

SEI token
#News
2 mins read

SEI token surges 13%: Potential breakthrough on the horizon

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan