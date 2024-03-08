Meme coins surge as Ether nears $4,000 mark

Meme coins, including Pepecoin (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE), witnessed significant jumps in value, with gains of up to 26% over the past 24 hours. This surge coincided with Ether (ETH) edging closer to the $4,000 milestone, a level not seen since December 2021.

Renewed optimism propels PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB

Pepecoin (PEPE) led the rally with a remarkable 26% surge, fueled by renewed optimism among investors. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rebounded from Thursday’s losses, climbing 10%. As tracked on CoinGecko, the meme coin sector witnessed an average growth of 8.6%.

Traders have increasingly turned to meme coins as a proxy bet on the growth of Ethereum (ETH) since late February. Slater Heil, co-founder and COO of DeFi platform Blueberry Protocol explained that a spillover effect occurs as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) rise, causing coins deployed on Ethereum and Solana networks to surge, including meme coins.

Market sentiment and future outlook

Investors have been capitalizing on bullish market conditions, leveraging meme coins as one way to do so. However, Heil cautioned about potential short to mid-term transitions back to ‘fundamentally driven’ altcoins.

Bullish demand for Ether began to increase in mid-January amid expectations that it would be the next major token after Bitcoin (BTC) to obtain a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

