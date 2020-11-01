John McAfee regains crypto project while in prison.

Announces private stable coin launch through crypto project.

Denies fraud allegations and Belizean murder involvement

John McAfee, tech business magnate, spoke about his prison life held at a prison in Spain, provided the latest crypto tax accusations, and further announced the software firms regain a crypto project.

The former election candidate revealed United States (US) government regulators and tax reformers coercion in extracting the truth from him. Recalling statements given against these agencies, McAfee vowed to stand against them.

Deeming the cryptocurrency fraud accusation worth $23 million as a mere civil suit and not a crime, the software tycoon labeled the US judicial system as prejudiced and biased.

Mcafee regains crypto project

Speaking from prison, McAfee announced being onboard the ghost project once again after an initial withdrawal due to a clash with its management. Despite being accused of pumping tokens McAfee confirmed magnifying the ghost currency. He further announced the launch of a stable coin of private entity for crypto business transactions.

Predicting a revolutionary era of crypto transactions through the private stablecoin launch, John provided details on its transaction fee profits for Ghost members and said that the first version would be a Wrapped DAI (WDAI).

Commenting on Paypal’s support to Bitcoin and the crypto community, as Mcafee regains the crypto project he expresses his belief in a new era of global cryptocurrency acceptance is in place, adding that governments globally have no choice but to accept the change.

Talking about the U.S. government bid to have him deported, McAfee expressed complete trust in the Spanish courts, and the government is not paying heed to such requests.

He completely denied the erroneous murder charges against him on account of being the murdered man’s neighbor. He testified that Belizean police would confirm that neither was he charged nor suspected.

Upon several requests McAfee posted his prison’s address requesting people to send a limited number of packages and letters; warning that all packages are opened. The postal is expected to increase now after the Mcafee regains crypto project announcement.