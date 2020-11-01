Santiment records show crypto whales buying up XRP and LINK

Altcoins like REN and YFI also performing strongly.

Crypto analytics platform, Santiment, has revealed that significant institutions and other big-money players have continued buying XRP and Chainlink (LINK) in bulk. The platform also showed that other altcoins have been performing strongly too.

Santiment tweeted that Crypto Whales have begun to buy XRP in bulk again after the Covid-19 pandemic had earlier forced them to sell. This has increased the number of wallets with an account balance of over 100,000 XRP.

Santiment also showed that Chainlink had had a significant improvement in its fundamentals. Statistics released by the platform showed that the top 100 non-exchange crypto whale addresses had increased their holdings of LINK in the last year by at least 30.2 million more tokens.

The platform noted that investors are showing more confidence in the LINK token as more people are putting loads of investment funds into it.

The platform also noted that the crypto whales count of Ripple has grown in the last half of the year.

Santiment records improvement in crypto whales activity

Santiment has shown that there is an increase in crypto whales activity for decentralized finance token, yearn.finance (YFI), which it claims is showing signs of a bullish divergence.

The platform notes that there is also an increase in its crypto whales activity. It also said it had spotted an increase in the active addresses on the token platform.

The crypto analytics platform also gave an opinion on Ren (REN). REN is a crypto protocol that allows cryptocurrencies and their assets to be transferred between different blockchains.

According to Santiment, REN appears to have picked up from its recent drop in the recent while. The platform recorded an increase in its on-chain volume transaction. This could have played a role in its turn around.