Mayor Francis Suarez signals intent to run for US presidency in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a prominent advocate for cryptocurrencies, has officially declared his candidacy for the United States presidency in 2024. By filing the necessary paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission on June 14, Suarez has joined a growing list of contenders seeking the Republican nomination, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both of whom share his enthusiasm for Bitcoin (BTC).

Mayor Francis Suarez joins the US presidential race

Suarez, known for his pro-crypto stance, is expected to delve deeper into his presidential plans during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on June 16. This event will provide a platform for him to outline his vision for the country and elaborate on his agenda.

The Miami Mayor has been vocal about his belief in Bitcoin’s potential to become a global currency. In June 2022, he expressed his optimism regarding the widespread adoption of Bitcoin and even opted to receive his salary in the digital currency on previous occasions. This progressive stance on cryptocurrencies has garnered attention and support from within the crypto community.

Suarez has also been actively involved in initiatives related to digital currencies. In January 2022, he played a role in the launch of “MiamiCoin,” a cryptocurrency designed to benefit the city’s residents. MiamiCoin allows individuals to purchase tokens through a digital wallet and receive Bitcoin dividends as a reward.

The mayor continues to champion the use of technology

With his bid for the U.S. presidency, Mayor Francis Suarez aims to bring his forward-thinking approach to national politics. As a mayor known for embracing innovation and advocating for technological advancements, he intends to apply this mindset to address pressing national issues. While his pro-crypto stance has drawn attention, Suarez’s candidacy is expected to encompass a broader range of policies and initiatives that he believes will benefit the American people.

The upcoming presidential race will undoubtedly be closely watched, as contenders from various backgrounds compete for the opportunity to lead their respective parties and ultimately the nation. Suarez’s entry into the race brings a fresh perspective and amplifies the influence of the crypto community in the political arena.

As the campaign unfolds, it remains to be seen how Mayor Francis Suarez’s pro-crypto stance and his experience as mayor of Miami will resonate with voters across the country. His presidential bid reflects the growing recognition of the importance of cryptocurrencies in the modern economy and highlights the role that innovative leaders can play in shaping the future of the United States.