TL;DR Breakdown

• Officers in Manchester refund some £4m linked to scams.

• GMP asks crypto enthusiasts to beware of scammers.

The Manchester police have reimbursed about £4m to crypto scam victims. This has happened after European investigators apprehended hackers who stole around £11 million.

Crypto trading is attractive, but there are many scams that amateurs should avoid in the market. The city in the European country is not the only one involved in crypto-scams, with crypto theft happening in several places, including the United States.

GMP catches crypto scammers

The GMP or police authority in Manchester recently announced capturing a couple of crypto thieves dedicated to scamming fans and laundering stolen money. Reports indicate that both involved had robbed several people, but only 23 were confirmed as victims, so the police returned the money.

Police also indicate that about 150 people have contacted them about the alleged crypto scam, but it has not been confirmed if they are also victims.

This apprehension in Manchester complies with the guidelines specified by the deputies on the control of operations in cryptos. In previous months a group of deputies spoke about crypto-fraudsters and that fans should avoid contacting them. Many of these crypto hackers use false advertising, Ponzi schemes, and even new crypto investments that are lies.

Since 2021 officers have seized around £16 million. The number of crypto seizures could increase in 2022.

Officers in Manchester located large sums of money in crypto

Officers in Manchester are usually very transparent in crypto seizures, especially with a large sum of money in their possession. By 2021 the police recovered around £7,000,000 worth of crypto on a USB stick. However, this would not be his only major seizure of the year, as more than £9 million in a virtual vault was recovered in later days.

The investigations indicate that £16 million were stolen in the US, China, Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom through the BSC network. All the extracted funds were sent to a personal wallet that the officers would intercept.

An agent of the GMP believes that, although crypto-investments look financially promising, it is also to be feared by scammers. These criminals are attracted to investments in ETH and BTC, the cryptos with the highest capitalization in the market.

Officials in Manchester feel committed to reimbursing all such funds extracted under their jurisdiction. But they do not finish announcing their work without first telling investors to be careful and know who they will give the funds to. The agents are close to capturing all those malicious people who take advantage of the crypto fans to steal them.