Major Shariah-compliant coin $ISLM to launch shortly, drive crypto adoption in Muslim region

According to Mohammed Alkaff Alhashmi, co-founder of Haqq, the coin has the capability to become a top-tier asset.

This 100% halal coin has already played a significant role in accelerating the acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Muslim nations.

The Haqq ecosystem is set to introduce its native cryptocurrency, $ISLM, to the public in 2023. Distinguished as the world’s first ecosystem rooted in Islamic principles and traditions, Haqq aims to provide a financial platform tailored to the global Muslim community.

$ISLM, a 100% halal cryptocurrency, embodies Haqq’s commitment to offering a compliant and accessible digital asset solution. With a focus on addressing reservations held by the Muslim community regarding digital assets, the Islamic coin holds the potential to bridge the gap between Islamic customs and cryptocurrency usage.

By adhering to the principles of Islam, $ISLM seeks to foster greater trust and participation within the Muslim population. Its primary objective revolves around promoting cryptocurrency adoption in the region and driving the growth of Islamic finance across 185 countries.

The noteworthy endorsement of the Islamic Coin comes in the form of accreditation and authorization from multiple Muslim authorities through their Fatwas, further solidifying its adherence to Islamic principles.

$ISLM a cutting-edge platform, unlocks ethical finance

Haqq envisions empowering the global Muslim population with an advanced financial platform designed to facilitate real-time, transparent, and cross-border transactions.

The organization’s mission encompasses providing seamless financial services, embracing Web3 innovations, and promoting philanthropy. In line with this commitment, Haqq has pledged to allocate 10% of each Islamic Coin issuance to support charitable endeavors throughout the Muslim world.

To further bolster its mission, the Haqq Association, the ecosystem’s non-profit arm, has forged a strategic partnership with the prestigious International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM). Together, they aim to cultivate a positive learning environment and enhance awareness about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies among students and professionals.

Haqq and Islamic Coin $ISLM also have recently joined forces with the esteemed DDCap Group. Collaboratively, they will embark on developing a Web3 Shariah-compliant alternative to SWIFT, the traditional cross-border payment system, while also exploring the creation of other innovative products to serve the needs of the Muslim community.

Haqq ecosystem strives for inclusive progress

With a commitment to inclusivity, Haqq is trying to construct an ecosystem where no one is left behind. One of their key initiatives involves establishing strategic partnerships with various retail and e-commerce platforms as they work towards integrating Sharia-compliant Web3 technologies into traditional Web2 environments.

Their most recent collaboration involves Holiday Swap, the world’s largest home exchange platform, as Haqq assists in the seamless transition of the company’s operations to the Web3 domain.

Mohammed Alkaff Alhashmi, a co-founder of Haqq, firmly believes in the coin’s potential to rise as a tier-1 asset. He affirms, “If only 3-4% of the online Muslim community holds the coin, it could become a Bitcoin-scale asset.”

Despite the challenges faced during the bear market of the previous year, the Islamic coin achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing over $200 million in August 2022. It’s also worth noting that cryptocurrency transactions in the MENA region alone accounted for an impressive $566 billion in 2022, indicating a 48% increase compared to the previous year.