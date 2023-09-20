Major League Baseball hosts its first metaverse game

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking move, Major League Baseball (MLB) will treat its fans to an extraordinary experience as they will watch a real-world MLB game unfold in 3D within the metaverse. This technological marvel will be unveiled by Improbable, a metaverse technology company, during a regular season Major League Baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels. While the physical game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, fans from across the globe have the chance to witness the action in an entirely new dimension.

Improbable’s role in the Major League Baseball metaverse game

Improbable’s web-based platform will bring the Rays-Angels game to life through 3D renderings, thanks to Major League Baseball’s Gameday 3D technology, powered by Sony’s Hawk-Eye camera-tracking system, which is installed in all 30 team stadiums. Hawk-Eye’s AI cameras, commonly used for stat-tracking and officiating in various sports, including automated line calls in tennis, will also play a pivotal role in this virtual endeavor. Instead of passively viewing flat video streams of the real-world game, fans in the metaverse will experience a real-time recreation in 3D, complete with exciting new ways to engage with the action.

Improbable’s CEO, Herman Narula, expressed his belief that this technology would usher in new opportunities for sports leagues and their partners. He suggested that broadcasters could generate more revenue by creating immersive experiences around their broadcasts. These experiences might include microtransactions for purchasing virtual items, VIP access to players, fan zones, and club zones. Furthermore, Narula hinted at the potential to address broadcasting blackouts, offering fans alternative ways to engage with the game when traditional broadcasts are restricted.

In addition to the 3D representation of the game, the traditional broadcast can also be streamed on a digital video board inside the virtual ballpark, allowing fans to choose their preferred viewing angles. Moreover, fans can interact with other online visitors through spatial audio, creating an atmosphere that mimicked being in a physical stadium. The ability to hear nearby fans as if they were sitting next to you will also add an immersive element to the experience. The metaverse ballpark is not just limited to watching the game; it offers fans an array of interactive activities.

The digital realm and its growing role in sports

Trivia games and a digital scavenger hunt will be available, adding an extra layer of engagement to the virtual event. Fans could access this virtual ballpark experience on their computers, tablets, or smartphones, making it accessible to a wide audience. This is not Major League Baseball’s first foray into the metaverse with Improbable. They previously hosted an “online watch party” during the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, but it didn’t feature the real-time recreation of the live game. Fans who attended that online event received commemorative NFT digital tickets from MLB partner Candy Digital.

Improbable, based in London, has been making significant strides in the metaverse space. The company raised $150 million in April 2022 and boasts a reported valuation of $3 billion. Their metaverse technology was even employed in a charity soccer match in Ukraine and used in the Bored Ape Yacht Club game, Otherside. Users can carry their avatars and digital items across various virtual worlds that utilize Improbable’s M² network, offering a seamless metaverse experience.

While Major League Baseball’s virtual ballpark experience has yet to introduce NFTs (non-fungible tokens), Herman Narula emphasized that the decision to incorporate NFTs ultimately lies with Improbable’s partners. He highlighted that the utility and function of NFTs and blockchain technology are more important than their mere presence. Narula sees NFTs and blockchain as infrastructural tools that can enhance the metaverse experience but shouldn’t overshadow the user experience.

The integration of 3D metaverse technology into MLB’s live games represents a groundbreaking development in sports entertainment. Improbable’s innovative approach allows fans to engage with baseball in ways never before imagined, from 3D recreations of live games to interactive trivia and scavenger hunts. The metaverse is rapidly evolving, and partnerships like this one between Major League Baseball and Improbable demonstrate the limitless potential for immersive and engaging experiences in the world of sports and entertainment. As technology continues to advance, we can only expect further innovations that enhance the way fans interact with their favorite sports.