🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
France

Macron pushes EU to activate anti-coercion tool against US tariffs

2 mins read
897541
Macron pushes EU to activate anti-coercion tool against US tariffs

Contents

1. Trade deal approval now in question
2. Powerful tool remains unused
Share link:

In this post:

  • France to request the EU activate anti-coercion instrument after Trump’s 10% tariff on eight European nations
  • Trump threatens a 25% tariff in June unless a Greenland purchase deal is reached
  • EU ambassadors meet on Sunday, as the existing US-EU trade deal approval is now unlikely

France is pushing for the European Union to deploy its strongest trade weapon after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on European nations linked to his demand to purchase Greenland.

Emmanuel Macron plans to ask the EU to activate its anti-coercion instrument following Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff on products from eight European nations, including France, starting February 1. A person close to the French president, speaking anonymously due to government protocols, confirmed Macron would submit this request on France’s behalf. Macron, who called the tariff threat “unacceptable” on Saturday, has been reaching out to other European leaders about the issue.

Trade deal approval now in question

Trump posted on social media that the tariff rate would jump to 25% in June unless a deal is made for the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.” The declaration has thrown existing trade agreements between Washington and Brussels into doubt.

The person familiar with Macron’s position said Trump’s decision to link tariffs to Greenland purchases raises serious questions about a trade agreement finalized between the EU and the US last year. That agreement has been partially put into effect but still requires parliamentary approval, which now appears unlikely to proceed.

EU ambassadors from member nations are scheduled to meet on Sunday to determine how the bloc will respond, according to another person with knowledge of the situation.

See also  Canada plans to keep 25% retaliatory tariffs on most US goods

Germany’s SPD parliamentary group, which forms part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s governing coalition, urged the European Commission to move quickly and develop “concrete countermeasures” against the United States. A person familiar with German planning said the government is reviewing all possible responses but hasn’t settled on specific actions yet.

Manfred Weber, who leads the European People’s Party, the biggest political faction in the European Parliament, declared Saturday that approving the EU-US trade deal is no longer feasible.

Powerful tool remains unused

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo issued a warning that the European Union “has the means to respond,” though he expressed hope to avoid that outcome. In comments to YLE radio, Orpo said he has called for an emergency European Council meeting to align and craft a unified approach among European nations and Denmark.

The anti-coercion instrument has never been activated since its creation. It was built mainly to discourage aggressive trade actions and, when necessary, to counter intentional coercive moves from other countries that use trade policies to influence EU or member state decisions.

Tariffs, new taxes on tech firms, or particular restrictions on investments within the EU are examples of potential acts under the instrument. Other options include preventing businesses from competing for government contracts throughout Europe or limiting access to specific EU market sectors.

See also  Wall Street giants gather at White House dinner to scheme against Zohran Mamdani

Last year, Macron thought about using the anti-coercion tool, but he changed his mind when the EU and the US were in protracted talks over planned tariffs.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan