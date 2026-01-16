Trump warns of tariffs on nations opposing Greenland acquisition

President Donald Trump indicated Thursday he might slap trade penalties on nations refusing to back his efforts to acquire Greenland, raising the stakes in a diplomatic standoff that has drawn bipartisan pushback from American lawmakers.

Speaking at a White House gathering focused on healthcare matters, Trump laid out his position bluntly. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” the president stated.

Congressional delegation shows support for Denmark

The president drew parallels to his previous use of tariff warnings against nations like France and Germany when negotiating lower costs for prescription medications. He suggested this same strategy might prove effective in his campaign to gain control of the Arctic territory.

Eleven members of Congress from both major parties arrived in Copenhagen for a two-day visit with the goal of showcasing US legislative support for Denmark and Greenland at the time of the speech. The delegation’s arrival coincided with a European military observation operation over the massive island, which functions as a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty.

The congressional group scheduled discussions with Danish leader Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic equivalent, Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Around midday, the lawmakers gathered at Dansk Industri, the Danish business organization, for conversations with corporate executives. Later sessions included meetings with members of Denmark’s parliament, where the Greenlandic flag flew overhead as a symbol of solidarity.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin addressed reporters about the delegation’s mission. “We are showing bipartisan solidarity with the people of this country and with Greenland. They’ve been our friends and allies for decades,” Durbin explained. “We want them to know we appreciate that very much. And the statements being made by the president do not reflect what the American people feel.”

Danish representatives indicated that their discussions failed to shift the current administration’s stance on obtaining Greenland.

Local reactions and international pushback

In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital city, locals expressed appreciation for the congressional support. A 39-year-old labor union official, requesting anonymity, shared their perspective with AFP. “(US) Congress would never approve of a military action in Greenland. It’s just one idiot speaking,” the representative said. “If he does it, he’ll get impeached or kicked out. If people in Congress want to save their own democracy, they have to step up.”

Russian officials responded Thursday, calling the security concerns a “myth.”

American, Danish, and Greenlandic officials pledged continued communication despite the White House meeting’s unsuccessful attempt to reach a consensus on Greenland’s status.

In an effort to show security commitments, French and German armed personnel have strengthened their presence in Greenland as Trump pursues acquisition. But during a news briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt minimized the importance. “I don’t think troops in Europe impact the president’s decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” Leavitt stated.

