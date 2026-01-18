Trade deal with US faces suspension as EU responds to tariff warnings.

The European Union has organized an urgent meeting of its ambassadors in Brussels for this Sunday in reaction to President Donald Trump’s announcement that eight EU countries will suffer tariffs as pressure for a deal on America’s acquisition of Greenland.

A representative from Cyprus, which now holds the EU Council chair, confirmed the meeting with NBC News.

Trump’s Saturday declaration attracted sharp criticism from legislators on both sides of the Atlantic, with many rejecting both the threatening tariffs and his desire to seize control of Danish territory.

European leaders condemn tariff threats

Roberta Metsola, who leads the European Parliament and hails from Malta, questioned the wisdom of targeting NATO partners. She shared her concerns on X, stating that the actions announced against allies would not strengthen security in Arctic waters. Instead, she warned, such moves could backfire by giving confidence to shared adversaries who want to undermine common principles and lifestyles.

Metsola emphasized that both Greenland and Denmark have been clear in their position: the territory cannot be purchased, and its sovereignty must be honored. She stressed that no tariff intimidation would alter this reality.

Kaja Kallas, who represents Estonia as vice president of the European Commission and serves as the EU’s top diplomat, suggested that China and Russia would be celebrating Trump’s decision. These nations are the sole beneficiaries when rifts develop between allied countries.

Kallas proposed that if concerns about Greenland’s security exist, NATO provides the proper forum for discussion. She cautioned that tariffs would diminish prosperity on both continents and hurt the economies of Europe and America.

Kallas also urged that disagreements should not divert attention from the critical mission of supporting Ukraine in ending Russia’s military aggression.

Multiple European officials indicated interest in stopping the final ratification of a trade agreement between the EU and the United States that was negotiated last summer. Though portions have already been implemented, the deal still needs European Parliament approval to become fully binding.

Bernd Lange, who has long chaired the European Parliament’s international trade committee, expressed his disbelief at the new American tariffs on several countries. In his X post, Lange declared that this approach fails to reflect how partners should treat each other, calling the situation unacceptable and stating a boundary had been violated.

Lange accused Trump of weaponizing trade for political pressure. He argued the EU cannot proceed with routine business under these circumstances. The German official demanded that progress on implementing the trade agreement stop until America withdraws its threats.

American lawmakers push back on tariffs

American legislators also reacted to Trump’s tariff statement.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, lead the Senate NATO Observer Group together. They released a statement from Copenhagen, where a bipartisan group of congressional members was conducting meetings with Danish officials, hoping to strengthen ties after Trump’s ongoing remarks about Greenland.

The senators noted that with many Americans already worried about living expenses, these tariffs would increase costs for households and businesses. They encouraged the administration to abandon threats and pursue diplomatic solutions instead.

They reminded that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway stand as America’s strongest allies. These NATO partners have served in combat alongside Americans, suffered casualties together, and contributed to American security and economic success.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, announced Saturday that Democrats plan to present legislation blocking Trump’s European tariffs before they inflict additional harm on the American economy and European partnerships.

Schumer criticized Trump’s misguided tariffs for already increasing prices and harming the economy, with current actions making matters worse. He found it remarkable that Trump wants to compound his errors by imposing tariffs on close allies for his unrealistic Greenland takeover attempt.

The Senate has approved similar measures limiting Trump’s tariff authority before, with support from both parties, since they require just 51 votes. But even if it passes the Senate, this legislation faces dim prospects in the House.

