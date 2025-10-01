🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
PlasmaXPL

Machi Big Brother’s $44M profit drops to $9M loss on Hyperliquid

2 mins read
824923

Contents

1. Machi Big Brother and other whales hold the trade
2. XLP rise and fall
Share link:

In this post:

  • Machi Big Brother has lost a whopping $8.7 million on his Hyperliquid account in less than two weeks.
  • Huang’s account is still profitable, with a total combined profit and loss of over $11.6 million.
  • Plasma’s vesting schedule is set to unlock $90 million worth of XPL tokens on Oct. 25, threatening more selling pressure. 

Jeffrey Huang, a Taiwanese music celebrity and high-profile digital asset investor mainly known as “Machi Big Brother,” has lost a whopping $8.7 million on his Hyperliquid account in less than two weeks.

Just 13 days ago, Machi Big Brother saw profits of approximately $44 million betting on the price appreciation of the Plasma (XPL) token. However, the price has seen major declines of up to 46%. Now the celebrity is sitting on an unrealized loss of almost $9 million on their 5x leveraged long position. The position has a liquidation threshold of $0.5366.

Machi Big Brother and other whales hold the trade

Huang continues to hold the trade, despite it having lost a significant amount of value. It has already cost him more than $115,000 in funding fees. He also has a 15x leveraged Ether long worth $1.2 million in funding costs, which has about $534,000 in unrealized profit, with a liquidation set at $3,836.

Wallet 0x020. Source: Hyperdash

However, even after the losing position, Huang’s account is still profitable, with a total combined profit and loss of over $11.6 million.

The news comes a week after Huang sold his $25 million Hyperliquid position for a loss of $4.45 million on September 29. This was after BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes’ family office fund, Maelstrom, warned about the upcoming HYPE token unlocks. The token will face its “first true test”  on November 29, when the 24-month vesting schedule starts.

See also  Rate cuts could pave the way for the next DeFi Summer, Aave maker says

At the same time, other whales are also betting on the price recovery of the Plasma token. According to on-chain data, whale wallets have increased their XPL token holdings by over $1.16 million worth of net tokens over the past week across 226 wallets, while $3.83 million worth of XPL tokens have left exchanges during the same period.

For instance, Whale wallet “0xd80D” acquired $31 million worth of XPL tokens on Hyperliquid earlier on Wednesday. The whale now holds over $40.2 million worth of total XPL holdings.

XLP rise and fall

The initial enthusiasm of XPL can be explained by a powerful combination of factors. The launch of Plasma’s mainnet, a blockchain specialized in stablecoins, promising feeless transactions, was accompanied by a generous airdrop and direct integration with Tether, the sector’s giant.

This connection gave the project instant credibility, which drove up XPL’s price by more than 58% in the first hours. Analysts see it as an “asymmetric bet” on crypto’s most robust sector, with XPL serving as both utility and loyalty token within a Tether ecosystem reportedly targeting a huge valuation of $500 billion.

However, after the peak came the fall; in the past 24 hours, XPL’s price has dropped almost 3%, and it is now trading around $1.04. This is almost a 40% decline from its ATH. It’s not a surprise that this fix is harsh. It happens because airdrop winners are taking huge profits and because any new project, no matter how good, is naturally unstable. 

See also  Robinhood considers prediction markets expansion beyond the USA

With XPL’s market value quickly rising to over $2 billion, putting it at number 51 in the world, a consolidation phase was expected. The sharp decline of XPL is also tied to the claims that Plasma “was developed by the same team as Blast,” a highly controversial project. 

Since its launch in late 2023, Blast has faced numerous incidents, including hacks, rug pulls, network outages, a lack of transparency in development, and heated debates over token distribution and airdrops. But, some analysts have affirmed that this was merely baseless, even organized FUD, spread to create artificial selling pressure. 

Still, more pressure is about to come. Plasma’s vesting schedule is set to unlock $90 million worth of XPL tokens on Oct. 25, threatening more selling pressure as the month’s third-largest token unlock by value.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan