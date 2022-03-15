TL;DR Breakdown

• Luno wallet sees potential in these tokens.

• Luno aims to be the best crypto platform in Africa.

The Luno wallet dedicated to bringing decentralized currency trading to any part of the world, has just announced that its list of tokens will be expanded once again. This trading platform stands out for promoting tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and USDCoin and now plans to boost itself with Uniswap and Chainlink adoption.

These updates in Luno are motivated by people’s interest in cryptos. The interface will give the best experience to global crypto-investors and has delivered a lot so far. According to reports, the crypto wallet has around 9,000,000 registered users with a staggering daily transaction rate.

Luno adopts UNI and LINK

Luno’s director in Africa, Reitz Marius, said it is important to adopt new tokens in the wallet without forgetting its commitment to provide security to users.

Reitz indicates that the continent needs these updates. For the agent in Africa, integrating Uniswap and Chainlink is an advancement in tune with the wallet’s plans in the territory.

These developments will definitely make itl easier for citizens in Africa to buy these tokens using Luno.

Crypto wallet accepts UNI and LINK for their profitability

Agents at Luno have stated that their latest crypto adoption involving UNI and LINK tokens is driven by their profitability. Both cryptos have proven their usefulness, a rising market capitalization, and often, a good form of investment against FIAT.

Uniswap is a well-known DeFi crypto exchange that works under p2p technology without intermediaries, mainly on the Ethereum blockchain. The company’s token is UNI, and its price today reaches $8.50 after experiencing a rise of 1.56 percent in value in the last 24 hours. The market capitalisation of Uniswap is currently at $8,483,901,767, which helps it rank 25th as listed by CoinMarketCap.

Chainlink is regarded as an utility token under the Ethereum network majorly. The firm’s token, LINK, is priced at $13.32 after surging 2.07 percent in the past day. The token is ranked at number 23 according to CoinMarketCap, and its market capitalization exceeds 13 billion dollars.