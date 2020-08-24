The Litecoin price line rose past the $61.5 mark on the 23rd of August. Crypto analysts on Trading View are of the opinion that the LTC price will rise towards the $68 level next.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

For the day’s lowest, the cryptocurrency had fallen to At the time of writing, the LTCUSD pair was observed trading at a price of $60.83 US Dollars.

What to expect from Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst BGMind Control believes that the cryptocurrency will rise above the $68 mark soon.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

In their technical analysis, the cryptocurrency analyst explained that the LTC market has completed its retracement on the daily time frame. The next target price for the trading pair lies at $80, which the cryptocurrency is expected to reach by

What’s next for LTC?

The Trading View analyst Josek Hakkak believes that the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $80 level after observing a short pullback.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The analyst suggests that the LTCUSD trading pair possesses a good amount of bullish momentum, which will allow the cryptocurrency to make its way towards the $64 mark. This rise in price is expected to be followed by a pullback, after which the price line will rally towards the $80 level in the long term trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.