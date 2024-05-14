Key Takeaways
- Following multiple hacks in Justin Sun-tied crypto exchanges, HT token witnessed a heavy collapse despite overall bullish market sentiment.
- However, our Huobi (HT) price prediction expects the Huobi token price to reach a maximum level of $0.8555.
- In 2030, our HT token price forecast expects a maximum price of $7.95.
Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the Seychelles, operates on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. With additional offices in Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong, Huobi serves over 130 countries worldwide.
Over the last few months, the Huobi token price has been on a declining trend despite the overall bullish trend in the market. This is due to the recent hacks in Justin Sun’s crypto exchanges, losing over hundreds of millions of dollars.
In this article, we’ll explore Huobi token (HT) price prediction for 2024, 2025-2030 with in-depth technical analysis of the market sentiment.
Overview
|Cryptocurrency
|Huobi Token
|Ticker Symbol
|HT
|Price
|$0.607
|Price Change 24h
|-1.2%
|Price Change 7d
|-4.09%
|Circulating Supply
|159,406,077 HT
|All time high
|$39.81
|All time low
|$0.8903
|Market cap
|$95,764,223
|Trading Volume
|$339,420
|Huobi ROI
|+81.82%
Huobi Price Prediction: Technical Analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Price Prediction
|$0.491009 (-0.17%)
|Volatility
|16.72%
|50-Day SMA
|$0.709489
|14-Day RSI
|48.01
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & Greed Index
|71 (Greed)
|Green Days
|11/30 (37%)
|200-Day SMA
|$1.842403
Huobi Price Analysis
HT price surges toward $0.61 but faces a strong rejection
TL; DR Breakdown
- HT price analysis shows that Huobi faced a bearish pattern as the price rejected the resistance at $0.61
- Resistance for HT is present at $0.65
- Support for HT/USD is present at $0.54
The HT price analysis for 14 May confirms that bears sparked a solid selling pressure as HT price plunged buying confidence by rejecting the $0.61 mark. Currently, HT price is aiming for a steep decline below support channels.
HT price analysis 1-day chart: Huobi price faces intense bearish pressure
Analyzing the daily price chart of Huobi, HT’s price faced a robust selling pressure as the price rejected the $0.61 level. The price is currently consolidating as both side traders are now attempting to validate a clear trend. Over the last 24 hours, the volume of HT surged toward 17.25K, hinting at a surging trading interest. HT price is currently trading at $0.593, decreasing by over 0.93% in the last 24 hours.
The RSI-14 trend line has surged from its previous level and currently trades below the midline at level 42, hinting that a bullish pressure is on the edge. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.
HT/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls aim for a correction above moving averages
The 4-hour Huobi price chart suggests that bears are strengthening their position as they are aiming to send the price below the Fib lines. However, bulls are maintaining buying confidence and are aiming to send the price above the EMA20 trend line.
The BoP indicator is trading in a positive region at 0.03, showing that short-term buyers are taking a chance to accelerate an upward trend.
Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line and the indicator aims for a positive momentum, strengthening long-position holders’ confidence.
Huobi Technical Indicators: Levels And Action
Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$0.558514
|SELL
|SMA 5
|$0.550257
|SELL
|SMA 10
|$0.570971
|SELL
|SMA 21
|$0.572360
|SELL
|SMA 50
|$0.709489
|SELL
|SMA 100
|$1.178693
|SELL
|SMA 200
|$1.842403
|SELL
Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$0.556179
|SELL
|EMA 5
|$0.580101
|SELL
|EMA 10
|$0.629861
|SELL
|EMA 21
|$0.708585
|SELL
|EMA 50
|$0.932340
|SELL
|EMA 100
|$1.316521
|SELL
|EMA 200
|$1.826492
|SELL
What to expect from HT price analysis next?
The hourly price chart confirms that Huobi attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing for further recovery rally in the upcoming hours. If HT’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.65, it will fuel a bullish rally to $0.781.
If bulls fail to initiate a surge, HT price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.54, which may begin a bearish trend to $0.476.
Recent News
- Huobi and other global crypto exchanges faced a ban in India.
- Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has launched deposit services for its new HTX token and will replace its native HT coin. Users can deposit HTX tokens, they can convert existing HT coins to HTX at favorable rates, encouraging a quick switch.
Huobi Token Price Prediction May 2024
Over the last few months, Justin Sun tied crypto exchanges witnessed massive hacks, resulting in a steep decline in the HT price. Despite resuming the exchanges, HT price continued to trade within a bearish consolidation.
Also read: Huobi exchange rebrands as HTX, charts a cryptocurrency evolution
In May, we expect HT price to record a maximum level of $0.84 and a minimum price of $0.58, with an average trading price of $0.65.
|Huobi Price Prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Huobi Price Prediction May 2024
|$0.58
|$0.65
|$0.84
Huobi Token Price Prediction 2024
Considering the rise in Chinese crypto market sentiment and investment capital in China, Huobi token might record gains in the coming months. The recent launch of an exchange traded fund by Huobi and the new HTX token might accelerate the buying demand of Huobi token.
In 2024, the Huobi Token (HT) is expected to see a minimum price of $0.7384. The maximum price might soar to around $0.8550, with the average trading price likely stabilizing at $0.7625.
|Huobi Price Prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Huobi Price Prediction 2024
|$0.7384
|$0.7625
|$0.8550
Huobi Price Predictions 2025-2030
|Year
|Minimum Price (USD)
|Average Price (USD)
|Maximum Price (USD)
|2025
|1.08
|1.12
|1.27
|2026
|1.60
|1.66
|1.87
|2027
|2.25
|2.32
|2.75
|2028
|3.24
|3.33
|3.90
|2029
|4.54
|4.70
|5.56
|2030
|6.64
|6.83
|7.95
Huobi Token Price Prediction 2025
Huobi has unveiled a comprehensive strategy for HTX, featuring plans for setting up an HTX DAO and expanding the platform’s capabilities. These developments align with Huobi’s wider objective to enhance its ecosystem and increase user governance.
For users considering the conversion from HT to HTX, there is ample time to deliberate. The exchange has established a deadline of January 20, 2025, to finalize this conversion process. As a result, the price of the HT token might surge in 2025.
For 2025, projections indicate that Huobi Token could bottom out at $1.08. The potential peak price is anticipated to hit $1.27, while the average price throughout the year is expected to hover around $1.12.
HT Price Forecast for 2026
Depending on the rising demand of crypto among Chinese investors, projections for 2026 suggest that the lowest price for Huobi Token could be $1.60. The token might reach a peak of $1.87, with an average price settling at approximately $1.66.
Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction 2027
By 2027, Huobi Token is anticipated to have a minimum trading price of $2.25. The maximum price could climb to $2.75, with the average price likely to be around $2.32.
Huobi Token Price Prediction 2028
The forecast for 2028 shows Huobi Token potentially reaching a minimum price of $3.24. The ceiling price is expected at $3.90, with an average price of $3.33 throughout the year.
Huobi Token Price Prediction 2029
In 2029, it is predicted that Huobi Token will have a minimum price of $4.54. The token could reach a high of $5.56, with the average trading price expected to be around $4.70.
Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction 2030
The year 2030 holds promise for Huobi Token, with a minimum price forecast at $6.64 and a maximum price potentially reaching $7.95. The average trading price is projected to be $6.83.
HT Price Prediction: Analysts’ Huobi Price Forecast
|Firm Name
|2024
|2025
|Changelly
|$1.52
|$1.3
|Digital Coin Price
|$1.35
|$1.55
|Coincodex
|$0.64
|$0.75
Cryptopolitan’s Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction
At Cryptopolitan, we are bullish on Huobi price forecast as the token is poised to surge following bullish announcements from both Justin Sun and Huobi. In 2024, the Huobi Token (HT) is expected to see a minimum price of $0.7384. The maximum price might soar to around $0.8550, with the average trading price likely stabilizing at $0.7625.
Huobi Token (HT) Historic Price Sentiment
Overview of Huobi Token (HT) price history, emphasizing that past performance is not indicative of future results.
- 2018 Performance:
- Initial rise from $1.20 on February 5 to $5.96 on June 5, a 396% increase.
- Price declined to $1.05 by December 16; closed the year at $1.07.
- Stagnation from 2019 to 2020.
- 2021 Performance:
- Early 2021 market boom led to an all-time high of $39.81 on May 12.
- Ended the year at $9.37 following a downturn.
- 2022 Performance:
- Initial stability with a peak of $10.19 following the Contract Master contest.
- Post-May downturn influenced by UST depegging and LUNA collapse, dropping to $6.03.
- Further drop to $4.30 by July due to Celsius Network’s operational halt.
- Brief recovery to $5.70 in August, then fell to $3.84 by October.
- Recovery to $9.55 in late October after sale to About Capital.
- November crash to $3.91 following the FTX collapse and related Huobi wallet activities.
- Slight recovery to around $5 on November 21
- In 2023, the price continued to consolidate around the $2.4 mark; however, due to several hacks in 2024, the price lost its momentum.
- In recent weeks, HT price dropped below the $0.6 mark.