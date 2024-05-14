Key Takeaways

Following multiple hacks in Justin Sun-tied crypto exchanges, HT token witnessed a heavy collapse despite overall bullish market sentiment.

However, our Huobi (HT) price prediction expects the Huobi token price to reach a maximum level of $0.8555.

In 2030, our HT token price forecast expects a maximum price of $7.95.

Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the Seychelles, operates on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. With additional offices in Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong, Huobi serves over 130 countries worldwide.

Over the last few months, the Huobi token price has been on a declining trend despite the overall bullish trend in the market. This is due to the recent hacks in Justin Sun’s crypto exchanges, losing over hundreds of millions of dollars.

In this article, we’ll explore Huobi token (HT) price prediction for 2024, 2025-2030 with in-depth technical analysis of the market sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Huobi Token Ticker Symbol HT Price $0.607 Price Change 24h -1.2% Price Change 7d -4.09% Circulating Supply 159,406,077 HT All time high $39.81 All time low $0.8903 Market cap $95,764,223 Trading Volume $339,420 Huobi ROI +81.82%

Huobi Price Prediction: Technical Analysis

Metric Value Price Prediction $0.491009 (-0.17%) Volatility 16.72% 50-Day SMA $0.709489 14-Day RSI 48.01 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 71 (Greed) Green Days 11/30 (37%) 200-Day SMA $1.842403

Huobi Price Analysis

HT price surges toward $0.61 but faces a strong rejection

HT price analysis shows that Huobi faced a bearish pattern as the price rejected the resistance at $0.61

Resistance for HT is present at $0.65

Support for HT/USD is present at $0.54

The HT price analysis for 14 May confirms that bears sparked a solid selling pressure as HT price plunged buying confidence by rejecting the $0.61 mark. Currently, HT price is aiming for a steep decline below support channels.

HT price analysis 1-day chart: Huobi price faces intense bearish pressure

Analyzing the daily price chart of Huobi, HT’s price faced a robust selling pressure as the price rejected the $0.61 level. The price is currently consolidating as both side traders are now attempting to validate a clear trend. Over the last 24 hours, the volume of HT surged toward 17.25K, hinting at a surging trading interest. HT price is currently trading at $0.593, decreasing by over 0.93% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line has surged from its previous level and currently trades below the midline at level 42, hinting that a bullish pressure is on the edge. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.

HT/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls aim for a correction above moving averages

The 4-hour Huobi price chart suggests that bears are strengthening their position as they are aiming to send the price below the Fib lines. However, bulls are maintaining buying confidence and are aiming to send the price above the EMA20 trend line.

The BoP indicator is trading in a positive region at 0.03, showing that short-term buyers are taking a chance to accelerate an upward trend.

Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line and the indicator aims for a positive momentum, strengthening long-position holders’ confidence.

Huobi Technical Indicators: Levels And Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $0.558514 SELL SMA 5 $0.550257 SELL SMA 10 $0.570971 SELL SMA 21 $0.572360 SELL SMA 50 $0.709489 SELL SMA 100 $1.178693 SELL SMA 200 $1.842403 SELL

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $0.556179 SELL EMA 5 $0.580101 SELL EMA 10 $0.629861 SELL EMA 21 $0.708585 SELL EMA 50 $0.932340 SELL EMA 100 $1.316521 SELL EMA 200 $1.826492 SELL

What to expect from HT price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that Huobi attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing for further recovery rally in the upcoming hours. If HT’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.65, it will fuel a bullish rally to $0.781.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, HT price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.54, which may begin a bearish trend to $0.476.

Huobi and other global crypto exchanges faced a ban in India.

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has launched deposit services for its new HTX token and will replace its native HT coin. Users can deposit HTX tokens, they can convert existing HT coins to HTX at favorable rates, encouraging a quick switch.

Huobi Token Price Prediction May 2024

Over the last few months, Justin Sun tied crypto exchanges witnessed massive hacks, resulting in a steep decline in the HT price. Despite resuming the exchanges, HT price continued to trade within a bearish consolidation.

Also read: Huobi exchange rebrands as HTX, charts a cryptocurrency evolution

In May, we expect HT price to record a maximum level of $0.84 and a minimum price of $0.58, with an average trading price of $0.65.

Huobi Price Prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Huobi Price Prediction May 2024 $0.58 $0.65 $0.84

Huobi Token Price Prediction 2024

Considering the rise in Chinese crypto market sentiment and investment capital in China, Huobi token might record gains in the coming months. The recent launch of an exchange traded fund by Huobi and the new HTX token might accelerate the buying demand of Huobi token.

In 2024, the Huobi Token (HT) is expected to see a minimum price of $0.7384. The maximum price might soar to around $0.8550, with the average trading price likely stabilizing at $0.7625.

Huobi Price Prediction Potential Low Potential Average Potential High Huobi Price Prediction 2024 $0.7384 $0.7625 $0.8550

Huobi Price Predictions 2025-2030

Year Minimum Price (USD) Average Price (USD) Maximum Price (USD) 2025 1.08 1.12 1.27 2026 1.60 1.66 1.87 2027 2.25 2.32 2.75 2028 3.24 3.33 3.90 2029 4.54 4.70 5.56 2030 6.64 6.83 7.95

Huobi Token Price Prediction 2025

Huobi has unveiled a comprehensive strategy for HTX, featuring plans for setting up an HTX DAO and expanding the platform’s capabilities. These developments align with Huobi’s wider objective to enhance its ecosystem and increase user governance.

For users considering the conversion from HT to HTX, there is ample time to deliberate. The exchange has established a deadline of January 20, 2025, to finalize this conversion process. As a result, the price of the HT token might surge in 2025.

For 2025, projections indicate that Huobi Token could bottom out at $1.08. The potential peak price is anticipated to hit $1.27, while the average price throughout the year is expected to hover around $1.12.

HT Price Forecast for 2026

Depending on the rising demand of crypto among Chinese investors, projections for 2026 suggest that the lowest price for Huobi Token could be $1.60. The token might reach a peak of $1.87, with an average price settling at approximately $1.66.

Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction 2027

By 2027, Huobi Token is anticipated to have a minimum trading price of $2.25. The maximum price could climb to $2.75, with the average price likely to be around $2.32.

Huobi Token Price Prediction 2028

The forecast for 2028 shows Huobi Token potentially reaching a minimum price of $3.24. The ceiling price is expected at $3.90, with an average price of $3.33 throughout the year.

Huobi Token Price Prediction 2029

In 2029, it is predicted that Huobi Token will have a minimum price of $4.54. The token could reach a high of $5.56, with the average trading price expected to be around $4.70.

Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction 2030

The year 2030 holds promise for Huobi Token, with a minimum price forecast at $6.64 and a maximum price potentially reaching $7.95. The average trading price is projected to be $6.83.

HT Price Prediction: Analysts’ Huobi Price Forecast

Cryptopolitan’s Huobi Token (HT) Price Prediction

At Cryptopolitan, we are bullish on Huobi price forecast as the token is poised to surge following bullish announcements from both Justin Sun and Huobi. In 2024, the Huobi Token (HT) is expected to see a minimum price of $0.7384. The maximum price might soar to around $0.8550, with the average trading price likely stabilizing at $0.7625.

Huobi Token (HT) Historic Price Sentiment

