Litecoin Price Prediction: Litecoin (LTC) unable to stabilize above $300

TL;DR Breakdown

Litecoin missed 2017 ATH by 6 points

Litecoin price is hovering around the $265 support

MACD marked a bullish crossover to prevent further downsides

Litecoin Price Prediction: General price overview

Things haven’t been good for Litecoin since last week after the coin missed its 2017 all-time high by six points. The coin reversed to levels as low as $250 before finding support above $270 early this week. Yesterday, LTC underwent a 4.49% price increase and hit $318. But the stay around there was short-lived following massive selling pressure that’s creating resistance at $298 and $315.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending across good territory at 43 signifying a looming uptrend. Litecoin’s current price is hovering around the $266 support and the MACD already marked a bullish crossover around this zone to prevent further losses. If the bulls are unable to remain intact and sustain the price above the On Balance Volume (OBV), a downside might pull the price downwards to the $243 support.

Litecoin price movement on the 24-hour chart

Litecoin closed yesterday’s daily chart at $294 and kicked off today’s daily chart with a mixed performance. Starting the day well but hitting an intraday low of $258. In the early morning hours, the altcoin kept its distance away from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, therefore giving the bulls strength to rally to an intraday high of $318. As a result, the bulls believe in the possibility of breaking out of three resistances that have been lagging the price downwards, $280, $298, and $315.

However, the coin is still facing surmountable selling pressure that’s already created a pullback below $288 and at the time of writing; LTC is trading at $262. A price level that the bulls are trying to level their strength and find support. Besides, the bulls require more buyers to pump the price above $298 and activate the second major resistance. For this to occur, the broader crypto market needs to come into play and pull Litecoin upwards. A possible rally is going to extend a likely upside and could catapult LTC beyond last week’s high of $413.

Litecoin price movement on the 4-hour chart

Litecoin’s attempt to recover above the 200-SMA is evident on the 4-hour chart. The price is however lagging below $270 and a potential bearish curve is opening doors for a descending channel to $243. If the bulls can come in and save the situation, Litecoin could reclaim the $300 region in the near term and perhaps even stage a surge above $370.

Conclusion

Litecoin started 2021 at $132 and rallied to $200 by February. The coin is expected to undergo further gains in the year and set fresh all-time highs. This is a coin to watch out for.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.