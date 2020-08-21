The Litecoin price line moved past the $63.5 mark on the 20th of August. Solldy is a crypto analyst on Trading View who is of the opinion that the LTC price will rise towards the $90 mark.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency had fallen to a day’s low of $61.09 near 08:30 GMT. At the time of writing, Litecoin traded at $63.49 US Dollars.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at a day’s low of 16.49 near 03:00 GMT. This means that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that instance. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 47.12.

What next for Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Solldy believes that the LTCUSD trading pair will rise past the $88 level in the long-term trade. The crypto analyst drew their technical analysis of the cryptocurrency on its 6-Hour chart.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The analyst highlighted an ascending parallel channel for the LTCUSD pair ever the March 2020. The cryptocurrency fell towards the $40 level in the start of July, after which it returned to the parallel channel. Litecoin tested the resistance of the ascending parallel channel previously, although this time, the price made its way past the upper boundary of the trading channel.

The horizontal resistance zone lies near the $63.5 level and the the cryptocurrency is currently testing it. Once the LTC price moves past the resistance level, it will be able to turn bullish and rise towards the $90 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.