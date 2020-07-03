On the 2nd of July, the Litecoin price line fell towards the $41.23 mark. Crypto analysts believe that the cryptocurrency is currently bearish and it will fall towards the $38 to $39 range before seeing any bulls.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis (2nd July)

As of the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed within its normal range for the 2nd of July on the 1D charts, while the LTCUSD pair was observed at $41.23 at the same time.

LTC price in triple top pattern

Ambassador J is a TradingView analyst who believes that the LTCUSD pair will fall in the near future.

On the 4H chart for the LTCUSD trading pair, the cryptocurrency appears to form a triple top trading pattern, which is basically a chart pattern used in technical analysis to predict a reversal in the price movement of the asset.

The crypto analyst believes that LTC price will see a price reversal, and if it breaks below the $40 mark then it is expected to move further below with a target price near the $38 level.

Litecoin price travels in a descending channel

Ssiik da Abdo is another TradingView analyst who has drawn a parallel descending channel for the LTCUSD pair on the 4H chart.

The analyst is of the opinion that the LTC price will continue to fall towards the $39 mark, where it will touch the $38 to $39 support. The analyst suggests that the cryptocurrency’s price will bounce off the support level and head towards the resistance that lies below the $50 mark, at $49.88.

