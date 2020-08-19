The Litecoin price line gradually made its way down its charts on the 18th of August. Kyer is a Trading View analyst who is of the opinion that LTC price will move towards the $80 mark.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 18th of August, the LTC price stood near the $67 mark. The price line moved towards a day’s high of $68.55, and it fell to a day’s low of $63.72. At the time of writing, Litecoin traded at $63.21 US Dollars.

What to expect from Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Kyer believes that the LTCUSD pair will rise towards the $80 mark as the cryptocurrency recently observed a double bottom pattern.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The double bottom pattern was exhibited between July and August, after which the cryptocurrency’s price has turned bullish and it has been pumping. The 99-Day Moving Average is about to move above the 200-Day Moving Average (200MA); hence, a golden cross is about to take place as well. The crypto analyst suggests that multiple technical indicators for the LTCUSD pair depict that the price line will move upwards. The target price for this trade is at $80.

The analyst added that if Litecoin approaches and closes above the $80 level with a good bullish momentum, then the price line will rise towards the $95 next.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.