After 5:00 GMT on the 2nd of August, the Litecoin price varied within the day’s range of $55.65 to $57.66. In the first quarter of the day, LTC approached a day’s high of $65.28.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

Litecoin traded between the $54 and $60 levels through most of the 2nd of August after the cryptocurrency fell from the $64 mark near 4:40 GMT. At the time of writing, Litecoin was observed trading at $57.53 US Dollars.

What to expect from Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Vince Prince is of the opinion that the LTCUSD pair will continue heavy volatile movements ahead.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

As per the chart above, the trading pair can be seen bouncing off the upper resistance after which it moved towards the downside and found marginal support. This can lead to a merger rally, which will then allow Litecoin to test higher levels.

The analyst believes that when LTC approached the upper resistance again, it is highly likely that it bounces off to the lower levels at the Exponential Moving Average structure, which is termed as the important structure to hold in the chart above. The orange resistances are very important here since they will determine if LTC will dive into the bearish zone for a bearish continuation in such a case. However, this does not mean that the LTCUSD pair is overall bearish.

Will LTC move above $100?

Another Trading View analyst, Kabb, believes that the LTCUSD pair will rise towards the $172 level in the upcoming months.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

The analyst highlighted a descending triangle above which LTC broke out on the 28th of July. This shows that the cryptocurrency will turn bullish, and possibly make a move towards the $100 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.