Litecoin price fell below the $42 mark on the 15th of June, while it returned above the $42.5 mark towards the end of the 24-hour trade. Crypto analysts believe that LTC price might break below the current support levels and turn very bearish.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis (15th June)

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency turned bearish at the beginning of the 14th of June, while the price fell below the $42 level on the 15th of June. The LTCUSD pair had returned above $42.5 in the afternoon. LTC price traded within a day’s range of $41.68 — $43.96. At the time of writing, LTC traded at $42.87 US Dollars.

Litecoin price to fall next?

Zerpbrah is a TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency is currently in a bullish movement.

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst drew ascending and descending trading channels in the triangle pattern. After the price fall in March 2020, the cryptocurrency fell below the $30.00 mark while it appeared to form a triangle pattern. The LTCUSD pair might break below the triangle and fall towards the $22.24 mark, as suggested by the crypto analyst’s idea.

Litecoin price; what to expect?

Forex Monster is a TradingView analyst who has anticipated that LTC price will move down in the near future.

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst has depicted a breakout below the ascending channel drawn in their idea chart. Forex Monster believes that the LTC trajectory will move towards the $47 mark before it turns bearish and falls towards the $30 level. The two price targets as per this idea are $29.99 and $25.00.

