The Litecoin price line climbed up to reach the $45 mark on the chart for the 12th of June. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $42.76 — $45.31. Crypto analysts believe that the LTCUSD pair should see an uptrend in the near future.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis (12th June)

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

Litecoin fell below the $42.50 level on the 11th of June, while the cryptocurrency observed an uptrend on the 12th of June. The cryptocurrency began the day’s trade with a price below $43.

On the chart above, the LTCUSD pair can be observed climbing up the daily chart. In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency had moved past the $44.50 level. At the time of writing, Litecoin traded at $44.73 US Dollars.

Litecoin price movement; upward climb

Daniel Ramsey is a TradingView analyst who suggested that LTC will rise towards the $44.7 mark.

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

On the 12th of June, the cryptocurrency made its way past the $44.7 level. The trade became active at the start of the day when the LTCUSD pair stood near the $43 mark.

Litecoin price in a bullish pattern?

Forex Live Signal is a TradingView analyst who believes that the LTCUSD trading pair will see an upcoming uptrend.

Litecoin Price Chart by Trading View

The crypto analyst highlighted a bullish pattern forming on the LTC charts. Forexlivesignal drew two expected target price levels as TP1 and TP2. The first target price TP1 was market near $46, while the second target price is market near $48.

The trade appears to be active as Litecoin moves up its charts and reaches the $44.8 level.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.