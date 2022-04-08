TL;DR Breakdown

Litecoin price analysis is bearish

LTC/USD prices are facing resistance at $115.08

Strong support for Litecoin prices is present at $111.58

Cryptocurrencies prices heatmap, source: Coin360

Litecoin price analysis is showing an undecisive market as prices are trading in a sideways manner today. The cryptocurrency is presently facing resistance at $115.08 and support at $111.58 levels. The LTC/USD pair has been trading in a very tight range for the past two days as the bulls and bears battle for control of the market. Litecoin prices are currently trading at $113.57 with a slight bearish bias.LTC prices have been trading in a very indecisive manner over the last 24 hours with prices bouncing around between $112.58 and $115.08.

The main reason for the current sideways price action is likely due to the fact that Litecoin is currently facing strong resistance at the $115.08 level. This resistance level has been tested several times over the past few days and the bears have so far been able to defend it. Litecoin is currently ranked in position 22 0verall while it is dominating 0.40 percent of the digital assets market.

Litecoin price action on movement in the last 24 hours: Bears win the day

The big story in the Litecoin market today is that Litecoin sell-off pressure has been high over the past few days. This has caused a significant drop in prices as it triggered a wave of stop-loss orders. The sell-off was short-lived, however, as the bulls have quickly stepped in to defend the $110 support level.

The LTC/USD pair is currently trading at $113.57 and is down 0.39 percent on the day. The trading volume has been very low over the last 24 hours as the market remains indecisive while the market volatility is increasing as evidenced by the bulging Bollinger bands.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The RSI indicator is currently in neutral territory and is not giving any clear signals. The MACD indicator is also currently in neutral territory but is close to crossing into bearish territory. The SMA 50 is currently above the SMA200, indicating that the market still has some bullish momentum.

Litecoin price action on the 4-hour price chart: LTC prices alternate between gains and losses

Litecoin price analysis on a 4-hour price chart indicates the current alternating sentiment for the LTC/USD pair as prices alternate between gains and losses. The cryptocurrency is presently trading at $113.57 after a slight bearish correction from the highs of $115.08. The bears are, however, struggling to push prices lower as the bulls defend the $111.58 support level.

LTC/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are currently very wide which indicates that market volatility is very high at the moment. The RSI indicator is presently in bearish territory but is close to the 50 levels, indicating that the market still has some bullish momentum left. The MACD indicator is currently in bullish territory and is close to crossing into bearish territory.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

Litecoin price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is presently in a state of indecision as prices alternate between gains and losses. The LTC/USD pair is presently facing strong resistance at the $115.08 level and support is present at the $111.58 level. The overall Litecoin price analysis lies on the bearish biased side as the market remains indecisive.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.