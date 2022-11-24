logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Litecoin price analysis: LTC aims for $78.07 as bullish momentum escalades

Litecoin price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Litecoin price analysis is bullish today
  • The resistance for LTC is present at $79.49
  • Support for LTC/USD is found at $76.01

Litecoin price analysis for today shows an improvement in stability after a period of bullish momentum. LTC is currently trading at $78.07, with resistance present at $79.49 and support at $76.01. The bulls have been able to lead again after the bears pressured the market unexpectedly yesterday. The bullish momentum was slow yesterday due to the bearish pressure, but it seems to be picking up again today.

The Digital asset has gained approximately 0.27 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is at $1.27 billion, showing that there is still a healthy amount of trading activity in the market, with a market cap of $5.59 billion.

Litecoin price  analysis 4-hour price chart: Latest developments and further technical indications

The hourly Litecoin price analysis shows a continuous rise in the price after the bulls took control of the situation in the later hours yesterday. The momentum has been strong, and it has taken the price to $78.07, breaching the $79.49 mark. The moving average (MA) is present at $32.1, below the current price value.

image 399
LTC/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is increasing for the bulls as buyers have entered the market. As the volatility is increasing, the Bollinger bands, after expanding, have been showing the following values; the upper band has gone up to $79.51, whereas the lower band has diverted down to a $76.01 value. The RSI index is 71.77 at the time of writing,  indicating that the market is currently in a neutral zone between being overbought and oversold.

Litecoin price analysis 1-day price analysis: Bulls remain in control

The Daily Litecoin price analysis shows the bullish momentum to be present for the past 24 hours, with the bears unable to make any impact on the market. The bulls have been able to maintain their control, taking the price from $76.01 to $79.49 in just a matter of days.

image 400
LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average (MA), however, is still below the current price, as it is present at $66.41.  The Bollinger bands on the daily price chart for LTC/USD, after contracting, have shown the following values; the upper band has gone up to $79.49, whereas the lower band has moved down to $76.01. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently present at an index of 56.39, indicating a bullish market.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Litecoin price analysis indicates that the bulls have maintained their control in the market, with  LTC/USD trading at a price of $78.07 after a bullish period. The bears might try to pressure the market again, but the support at $76.01 should hold firm. The resistance is present at $79.49, and if the bulls continue their bullish momentum, we can expect to see LTC breaching this level in the coming days. However, traders are advised to keep a close eye on any sudden changes in market sentiment as the market remains volatile.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: LTC aims for $78.07 as bullish momentum escalades
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: Bulls take control as prices hit highs of $5.43
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
XDC Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is XinFin a Good Investment?
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Bullish rally drives ADA/USD prices to $0.3156
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL rallies high to $14.68 as bulls mark 10.30 percent gains
24 November, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Another Sign of Danger: 7-year-old 10,000 BTC moved
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
CZ grilled on Bloomberg TV, sets the record straight, and shows he is the boss
24 November, 2022
3 mins read
Bank of Japan records breakthrough in its CBDC trial
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Why is the crypto market down today? November 2022 update
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
We take a look at Crypto firms that went bankrupt in 2022
23 November, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here