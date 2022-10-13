logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Litecoin price analysis: price stumbles at $49.15 due to a bearish takeover

Litecoin price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Litecoin price analysis shows a bearish trend
  • Resistance for LTC is present at $52.44
  • Support for LTC/USD is present at $48.90

Litecoin price analysis for today shows a bearish trend. There is strong support for the LTC/USD pair at $48.90 and resistance at $52.44. Litecoin (LTC) price has been on a downtrend over the last two days. The cryptocurrency has lost over 5.51% of its value in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $49.15. The trading volume has also decreased significantly over the past few days. The trading volume has decreased to $3,514,180,606 while the market capitalization sits at $448 billion.

image 183
Cryptocurrencies price heatmap, Source: Coin360

LTC/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency value slips back to $49.15 margin

In the 1-day Litecoin price analysis chart, Litecoin price analysis has formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern which is a bearish trend reversal pattern. The market followed the bullish trend for the past week, and the bullish momentum intensified yesterday, the coin gained significant value during this time and reached a high of $48.90. However, the market could not sustain the bullish momentum and today prices have dropped below $49.15.

image 182
LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The market volatility for the LTC market is seen to be high and the market is likely to experience high volatility in the near future. The Bollinger bands are seen to be closing in which is an indication of low market volatility. The RSI indicator is currently at 45.21 and is moving toward the oversold region. The 50-day moving average is trading below the 200-day moving average which is a bearish indicator.

Litecoin price analysis 4-hour price chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Litecoin price chart confirms that a downtrend has been taking place for the past few hours. The LTC/USD pair has breached the uptrend line and is currently trading below it. The bears are currently in control of the market but the bulls are trying to make a comeback.

image 181
LTC/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The upper Bollinger band is at $52.44 acting as resistance while the lower Bollinger band is at $48.90 functioning as a support. The 50-day moving average is $51.50 and the 200-day moving average is at $50.02 The RSI indicator is currently below the 50 level which is a bearish indicator.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

The Litecoin price analysis shows that the coin is correcting today and may continue to follow a downtrend for today as the broader cryptocurrency market is bearish as well. The support present at $48.90 is strong enough to keep the crypto afloat above. Another possibility for LTC can be that it may turn completely bullish again in the coming hours, in which scenario, we might observe LTC climbing above the $52.44 level.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: price stumbles at $49.15 due to a bearish takeover
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK crashes to $6.6
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
How to Mint NFTs for Free
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
First cross chain and multichain gaming NFT marketplace
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD drops below $7.63 as market bearish momentum continues
13 October, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

ShareRing takes steps towards supporting frictionless access to services
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
Will Digital Yuan replace cash in China?
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
Polygon will power the 1st-ever blockchain-based police complaint portal in India
13 October, 2022
3 mins read
Zimbabwean university unveils its CBDC design
12 October, 2022
3 mins read
Are the Last 24 Hours the Craziest 24 Hours Ever in the Crypto Space?
12 October, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us