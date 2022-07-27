Litecoin price analysis: Bullish rally drives LTC prices to $54.04

Litecoin price analysis today is bullish as the price of LTC has rallied to $54.04 after breaking out from a descending channel. The cryptocurrency had been trading inside this channel since early today. The price is currently facing resistance at $54.12 and has found support at $52.20. If the bulls can push the price above $54.12, Litecoin might target the next level of resistance at $55.40. However, if the bears take control, Litecoin might drop to $51.50.

The LTC/USD pair has increased by 0.81 percent since yesterday, and it is currently trading at $54.04. The price had been consolidating below the $53 level after yesterday’s bearish close. However, the bulls managed to push the price above the $54 level today and ignite a bullish rally that drove the price to $54.04.The Market capitalization of the coin currently stands at $3.46 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume is $388 million.

LTC/USD price analysis on a daily timeframe: Bulls continue pushing LTC prices higher

The daily timeframe for the Litecoin price analysis shows that the price had been trading in ascending parallel channels for the last 24 hours. However, the price broke out from this channel yesterday and fell to $52.20 today. The price has found support at this level and is currently attempting to rally back into the channel.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The MACD indicator shows that the bullish momentum is losing steam as the MACD line is about to cross below the signal line. However, a crossover might not happen as the MACD line is very close to the signal line. The RSI indicator shows that the RSI is currently near the 50 level, which indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. The upper and lower Bollinger Bands show that the price is currently trading near the upper band, which indicates that the bulls are in control of the market.

LTC/USD price analysis on an hourly timeframe: LTC prices rally to $54.04

The hourly timeframe for the LTC/USD pair shows that Litecoin had been trading between the $52.20 and $53.60 levels for the last few hours before it finally broke out to the upside and rallied to $54.04. The bears are currently attempting to push the price back below the $54 level but have not been successful so far.

LTC/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The MACD indicator on the 4-hour timeframe shows the signal line is close to crossing below the MACD line, which indicates that the bullish momentum is losing steam. The RSI indicator shows that the RSI is currently below the 50 level, which indicates that the market is currently bearish. The upper Bollinger band is currently at $55.33, while the lower Bollinger band is at $52.70.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

To conclude, Litecoin price analysis is in a bullish trend as the price has been in an ascending channel for the last few hours. The bulls are currently attempting to push the price above $54.12, but they might face some resistance at this level. The technical indicator analysis on the hourly timeframe shows that the market is bearish but losing momentum. However, on the 4-hour timeframe, the indicator analysis shows that the market is in a bullish trend and might continue to rise in the near future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions