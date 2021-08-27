TL;DR Breakdown

Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today.

LTC/USD continued consolidating above $165 overnight.

Litecoin is ready for a reversal.

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has consolidated around the $165 support overnight after a substantial decline earlier this week. Therefore, we assume LTC/USD will reverse over the next 24 hours and look to regain some of the loss.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a slightly bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are both up around 0.7 percent. Solana (SOL) is the best performer, with a gain of 23.9 percent.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Litecoin still holds above $165 support

LTC/USD traded in a range of $165.40 – $172.31, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 37 percent and totals $2.42 billion, while the total market cap trades around $11.28 billion, ranking the coin in 15th place overall.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart: LTC set to reverse from the $165 support?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Litecoin price preparing to reverse higher as the $165 mark has offered strong support.

Litecoin price action has seen an increase of over 80 percent from the previous swing low of $105. However, further upside could not be reached over the last weekend, with only a slightly higher high set.

This Litecoin price action development resulted in another retracement this week. The previous support, around $165, was reached yesterday and so far has provided strong support.

Overall, unless the $165 support breaks, we can expect LTC/USD to reverse over the weekend and start its way back to the $190 major resistance. Once the $190 breaks, the next target for Litecoin to breach is the $200 mark.

Litecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as the market continues to respect the $165 support after a strong decline earlier this week. Therefore, we assume that bears are exhausted, and LTC/USD will look to regain some of the loss over the next 24 hours.

While waiting for Litecoin to move further, read our articles on Wrapped Bitcoin, Decentralized Exchanges, as well as NFT Marketplace.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.