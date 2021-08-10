TL;DR Breakdown

LTC continued to rally yesterday.

$170 mark reached overnight.

Litecoin prepares for another rally.

Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today as a slight retracement was seen earlier today after a rapid move to the $170 resistance yesterday. Therefore, we assume LTC/USD will continue moving higher and target the $180 resistance next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market trades in the green over the last 24 hours. Market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are up by 1 and 2.8 percent, respectively. Litecoin is among the best performers, with a gain of 6.6 percent.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Litecoin tests the $170 mark

LTC/USD traded in a range of $156.73 – $170.39, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 59 percent and totals $2.84 billion, while the total market capitalization trades around $11.15 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 15th place overall.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart: LTC targets $180 resistance next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Litecoin price action consolidating today as bulls gather momentum for another push higher.

Litecoin price action has continued to rally along with the several-week bullish price momentum. Since the last major swing low around $105, LTC/USD has gained more than 60 percent and reached the $170 mark.

The previous upswing, seen yesterday, resulted in another 15 percent spike higher, indicating that the overall market momentum is still strong. However, after reaching the $170 mark, LTC saw a slight retracement.

Today, LTC/USD has spent consolidating around the $165 mark, which should lead Litecoin towards further upside over the next 24 hours. The next target to watch is around $180, which would result in a further gain of around 7.5 percent from the current price.

Litecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Litecoin price analysis is bullish as bulls continued to set further highs over the last 24 hours and reached the $170 mark. Today, LTC/USD saw a slight retracement and consolidation around $165, which should lead towards another attempt to push higher later today, with the $180 resistance as the next target.

