Litecoin price is approaching the 38.2 FIB and risks a further decline to $195.

Litecoin underwent a 13% rally yesterday that saw traders recover part of their losses.

Bulls are targeting the next major support above the $219 pivot level.

Litecoin Price Prediction: General price overview

Litecoin is trending within a danger zone at the $200 pivot level, and a slight drop risks approaching the 38.2 FIB retracement level (52-week low). The coin is already hovering around $199 and $200 on the 1-hour chart. Thanks to yesterday’s 13.10% rally that saw LTC flip sides from an intralow of $166 and close the day at $211.

Wednesday’s downward correction by 36% flashed out the majority of overleveraged traders. Therefore, an imminent buyer pressure is on the sides that might push LTCs price above the weekly high of $318. Hitting above $212 means traders who lost their investments on May 19th will recover at least half of their losses. Meanwhile, the coin is still trading out outside the top leading cryptocurrencies by market cap after shedding over 60% of its value.

Generally, the coin has been trading along an ascending parallel channel since the start of Q4, 2020. But the prevailing crypto markets downswing has seen the price touch the lower limits of the ascending triangle.

Litecoin price movement in the 24-hour chart

Litecoin started the daily chart at $210 with an uptrend that ended at $219. The resistance at $219 represents a key turning point that would steer the coin’s price towards the 50% FIB retracement of the 52 week high. A bearish trendline is forming on the 1-hour chart with resistance at $207, a price action that might see LTC touch the first main support at $174.

The bulls are optimistic that the price action will sustain itself above the 200-day SMA and the ascending parallel channel. A pattern that would likely drive buying pressure and propel a price reversal to the middle/upper levels of the ascending parallel channel.

Litecoin 4-hour price chart

All is not well on the 4-hour price chart as Litecoin price forms a descending channel ending at the intraday low of $199. The continuation might lose the support of the 200-day MA and neutralize buyer pressure. Resulting in a downside below $145.

Nonetheless, the MACD has crossed the signal line above $203, indicating a bullish confirmation. The is an indication that the bulls might have some advantage, primarily due to the entry of dip investors, and the price could rise above $220.

If the price action meets the bulls’ expectations, Litecoin will most likely retest resistance at $265 (38.2 FIB) and aim for the second resistance at $270.

Conclusion

In an interview yesterday with CNN, Ethereum founder Vitallik Buterrin said crypto was in a bubble but failed to comment on whether the bubble was just popping or ending. The cryptocurrency market has undergone a downslide over the past few days, but the blockchain community has its hopes high of an imminent recovery.

