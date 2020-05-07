Over the last seven days, the Litecoin LTC price has varied from a low of about $45, and briefly managing to cross the $50 mark on the 3rd of May. However, the price lacked the momentum required to push through resistance. Since then the LTC price has been unable to find its footing, steadily decreasing to its seven day low seen earlier today. At the time of writing, the Litecoin price, along with most of the market, is reporting mild gains of 1.06 percent, bringing its trading value to $47.76.

Litecoin LTC price technicals are encouraging

Trading Alchemist has taken a look at Litecoin’s performance, and, as per the analysis, Litecoin had formed a promising downward triangle with a border set at $45.5. If looking to enter, the analyst recommends an entry point from the resistance line. Ideally, it would be better to wait for the price to rise, but the analyst admits to being unsure if that will happen.

Litecoin LTC price chart by Trading View

Ceo Codes, however, has presented a more bullish scenario. As the trader states, so long as the bulls keep the Litecoin LTC price trading above $44.80, it’s likely we’ll start seeing some growth in the price, and it appears as if he is correct. The reason for this, as the trader states, is because the overall market sentiment regarding Litecoin remains bullish. As for the medium term, resistance levels have been set at $70, $80, and $90, while support levels are set at $20, $10, and $5.

Litecoin LTC price chart by Trading View

Since March, Bitcoin has rallied over 150%. This is likely a response to the coin’s upcoming halving event, which is just five days away. As the market’s anticipation builds, Mohit Sorout, a founding partner at crypto hedge fund Bitazu Capital suggested that Bitcoin is just warming up. Others, however, are less convinced.

