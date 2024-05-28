Ledger Starts Shipping New Ledger Stax Hardware Wallet

Ledger, a French startup has finally commenced shipping its new-generation device, the Ledger Stax to pre-order customers, almost 18 months after the initial announcement. First pre-orders, according to the firm will be made in the coming weeks, while new orders will be available in the summer of 2024.

The company indicated it has sold over 6 million devices to date and estimates it secures about 20% of the world’s crypto assets. It currently supports more than 10,000 coins and tokens on over 70 blockchains on Ledger Live, and about 200 dApps integrated into its system.

Ledger Breaks New Ground

The latest edition, which is a collaboration with one of the key designers of iPod, Tony Fadell, features an E-Ink display. In an announcement by Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, the new device scores a first in many aspects.

“It is the first secure touchscreen; the first time a touchscreen user interface has been driven by a secure element chip, which is crucial for crypto security,” he said in a blog post.

It's time – Ledger Stax, our latest device featuring the world’s first secure touchscreen, starts shipping today! Why did it take so long for us to ship Ledger Stax? In this podumentary, we pull back the curtains and explore the story of this first-of-its-kind product. The… pic.twitter.com/quNfMCA78I — Ledger (@Ledger) May 28, 2024

“It’s also the first curved E-Ink display ever built, the first display using organic semiconductor materials on plastic substrates rather than silicon materials on glass, and the only screen made at less than 100 degrees,” explained Gauthier.

The E-Ink technology is commonly used in e-book readers for instance Amazon Kindle and Rakuten Kobo, and provides a clearer display in daylight while using minimal power. Now, Ledger plans to list the Ledger Stax on its website once there is enough stock after fulfilling all pre-orders.

Delays in Shipment Due to Production Challenges

Ledger has targeted the high-end market with its device, initially sold it for about $300 during the pre-order period. The company acknowledged the delays in shipping the hardware wallet as the firm paid more attention to detail in the production.

Gauthier indicated the E-Ink display integrated with the Ledger Stax was more challenging than was initially anticipated.

“This first-of-its-kind display was much more difficult to bring to mass production than anticipated and the delivery of Ledger Stax is late as a result.” Pascal Gauthier

The Ledger Stax has a larger display, unlike its counterparts, in addition to touch screen that directly interacts with device’s secure element. The latest device, according to the company offers enhanced user-friendliness unlike arrow buttons found on other Ledger wallets Nano S Plus and Nano X.

According to Techcrunch, while Nano S Plus exclusively functions with a USB-C cable, “both the Nano X and Stax include a Bluetooth chip.” Therefore, users can transact from their phones, validate the transactions on their hardware wallets without need for wires.

The new Stax device also marks a production partnership with consumer electronic manufacturing firm Foxconn. Prior to this, the company used to assemble its devices in Veirzon in France, although the Nano S Plus and Nano X will still be made in Vierzon.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame