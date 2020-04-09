Leading crypto security and payment infrastructure solutions firm Ledger has completed the successful incorporation of Crypto.com Pay to forego processing fees and enable rewards for users paying for services in crypto, stated an official announcement on 9th April 2020.

It’s been a good run for cryptocurrency payments firm Crypto.com so far. From successfully carrying out a large-scale expansion plan in the US last October to introducing crypto gift cards and unique crypto invoicing features this month, Crypto.com is making sure no lockdown or coronavirus curbs are getting in the way of its growth plans.

By collaborating with popular hardware wallet security company Ledger, which had promptly warned its users of a fraudulent Ledger Google Chrome extension last month, it is stepping up its game and emerging as a serious contender in the payments industry.

Crypto.com brings its A-game with Crypto.com Pay

The partnership will not only encourage users to pay using cryptocurrencies but also make them eligible for cashback rewards. And while the wallet already supported significant cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and Ethereum, with Crypto.com Pay addition, it will open up doors to more cryptocurrency options, especially to Crypto.com’s native token CRO.

With no requirement of complex setup, the affiliation will enable online retailers and merchants to accept payments in crypto without paying any processing fees. Plus, they can get that crypto payment instantly converted into desired fiat currency without having to worry about exchange rate volatility.

What more, the recently launched crypto invoicing feature enabled by Crypto.com will ensure that the merchants are able to print an invoice following the payment receipt. The collaboration will also open up a new doorway to seamless crypto payments to one million Crypto.com users worldwide, while additionally taking in Ledger’s extensive user base.

A partnership for broader crypto adoption

Ledger CEO, Pascal Gauthier, was thrilled to have Crypto.com on board, which, according to Gauthier, is fast emerging as a top industry player. We are hopeful that the partnership will boost crypto adoption across online retail market and present new opportunities with your preferred crypto, he said.

Kris Marszalek, who is the Crypto.com co-founder and CEO, explained that the reason Crypto.com Pay came into existence was that there was a greater need for free and hassle-free cryptocurrency payments in the market. We are incredibly excited to have the support from some of the most prominent merchant networks in the retail industry and happy that the list is only growing with players like Ledger getting onboard, Marszalek exclaimed.

The announcement also shed more light on the two unique promotional schemes following the integration. When users choose to avail of Crypto.com Pay service on Ledger, they will be entitled to receive up to twenty percent (20%) cashback on items and services bought with CRO.

Moreover, the first twenty users making a minimum purchase of one hundred and twenty US dollars ($120) using Crypto.com Pay will get a chance to win Crypto.com Ledger Nano S. Offer only valid end of May.