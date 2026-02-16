🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
LayerZero, YZY drive this week’s $321M token unlock wave

LayerZero, YZY drive this week’s $321M token unlock wave.

Contents

1. ZRO and YZY lead cliff unlock schedule at $65 million
2. RAIN bags the top position on the linear list
3. Smaller token unlock events amount to $500,000
4. Weekly unlock total exceeds $321 million
In this post:

  • LayerZero and YZY drive this week’s $321 million token unlock wave.
  • ZRO leads cliff unlocks at $44.99 million, YZY follows with $20.33 million.
  • RAIN dominates linear releases with $93.46 million in daily unlocks.

LayerZero and YZY drive this week’s $321 million token unlock fleet, with major releases scheduled between February 16 and February 23, 2026.

The unlock period includes four large cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million each and eight linear unlocks with daily releases above $1 million. ZRO leads the cliff unlock category at $44.99 million, while RAIN dominates linear releases with $93.46 million in scheduled unlocks. The combined release schedule will add tokens worth over $321 million to circulating supply.

ZRO and YZY lead cliff unlock schedule at $65 million

LayerZero’s ZRO token holds the top position on the cliff unlock list with 25.71 million tokens valued at $44.99 million that are scheduled for unlock. This represents 5.98% of the adjusted released supply. YZY holds the second position with 62.50 million tokens valued at $20.33 million.

The ARB token has scheduled 96.00 million tokens valued at $11.00 million for unlock, which represents 1.88% of the adjusted released supply. KAITO holds the third position on the cliff unlock list with 32.60 million tokens valued at $10.16 million, representing 10.64% of its adjusted released supply.

Token unlock data: Tokenomist.

The four cliff unlocks are expected to unlock tokens worth $86.48 million. The $44.99 million unlock of ZRO tokens is the largest unlock event scheduled between February 16-23.

RAIN bags the top position on the linear list

RAIN holds the top position on the linear unlock list with 9.46 billion tokens valued at $93.46 million released daily. This represents 2.78% of the circulating supply.

Solana has 476,870 tokens valued at $41.11 million scheduled for linear unlock, representing 0.08% of the circulating supply. The CC token holds the second position on the linear unlock list with 191.71 million tokens valued at $30.98 million, representing 0.51% of the circulating supply.

TRUMP holds the third position with 6.33 million tokens valued at $21.58 million scheduled for unlock, representing 2.72% of the circulating supply. The 1.25 million tokens of RIVER, valued at $15.62 million, make up 6.38% of the circulating supply.

WLD has 37.23 million tokens valued at $15.05 million scheduled, which make up 1.31% of the circulating supply. The 95.89 million tokens of DOGE, valued at $9.86 million, make up only 0.06% of the circulating supply.

The last of the major linear unlock events is ASTER, with 10.28 million tokens valued at $7.51 million, making up 0.42% of the circulating supply. The combined linear unlock events make up approximately $234.59 million, which is 73% of the week’s total unlock value.

Smaller token unlock events amount to $500,000

The GoPlus Security unlock event has 166.44 million GPS tokens, valued at $1.93 million, scheduled for unlock, which make up 1.66% of the total locked tokens. Hyperion has 1.35 million tokens of RION, valued at $267,171. Parcl has 14.2 million PRCL tokens, valued at $215,234, which make up 1.42% of the locked tokens.

The XL1 unlock event has 681.15 million tokens, valued at $201,437, which make up 1.79% of the total locked tokens. Project Merlin has 22.78 million MRLN tokens, valued at $4,356, which make up 2.85% of the locked tokens. Snapmuse.io has 6.28 million tokens of SMX.

Weekly unlock total exceeds $321 million

The combined unlock schedule totals over $321 million in token value across eighteen different cryptocurrency projects. Cliff unlocks account for $86.48 million or 27% of the total, while linear unlocks comprise $234.59 million or 73%. The remaining $2.63 million comes from smaller project unlocks.

LayerZero and YZY drive this week’s $321 million token unlock wave as the two largest cliff releases. RAIN’s $93.46 million dominates the linear unlock category, followed by SOL’s $41.11 million.

