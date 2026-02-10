🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
JUPPUMPSOLSUSHI

Solana adds SushiSwap, Jupiter joins as main aggregator

2 mins read
911380
Solana adds SushiSwap, Jupiter joins as main aggregator

Contents

1. Solana DEX activity hinges on meme tokens
2. Can SOL recover above $100?
Share link:

In this post:

  • Solana will add SushiSwap as one of its DEXs, integrated with the Jupiter aggregator.
  • Solana DEX activity is rising despite the general market downturn.
  • SOL is still showing indecision, stuck below $85 after the recent market correction.

Solana will add SushiSwap as another native DEX. The Jupiter aggregator will also integrate the new DEX version of SushiSwap. 

Solana will add SushiSwap as one of its major DEXs, showing another sign that trading and token-based activity are not damaged by the crypto downturn. 

SushiSwap was one of the major DEXs created during the previous bull market, proving a reliable platform for multiple tokens. However, in 2025, the DEX is trying to rebuild its volumes and value locked. 

The DEX carries around $66M in value locked, still producing around $3M in fees annually. In comparison, one of Solana’s leading DEXs, Meteora, has nearly $1B in annualized fees. The inclusion of SushiSwap on Solana may revive the DEX and mark its return as a major player. 

Solana remains one of the key venues for bot-based activity, with significant levels of token trading despite the market slowdown. The new DEX addition will also be integrated with the Jupiter aggregator and included in the best swap routes. The Solana-based swaps will be integrated into the SushiSwap interface.

See also  Top DeFi tokens witness more than 50% loss in a week

Solana DEX activity hinges on meme tokens

In 2026, Solana DEX activity was driven by PumpSwap, which carried tokens graduating from Pump.fun. The rise of PumpSwap followed a revival in Solana token generation. 

Solana adds SushiSwap, Jupiter joins as the main aggregator
Solana DEX activity is more competitive, though PumpSwap and Meteora remain leaders. | Source: Dune Analytics

Meteora is the second most active DEX on the network, mostly due to its highly liquid USDC trading pairs. The DEX carries over $430M in liquidity, becoming one of the main venues for SOL and token trading. 

Solana remains the most active among L1 and L2 chains in terms of app revenues. Despite the lower liquidity, small-scale, rapid meme activity continues. Solana’s DEX growth also seems more organic compared to EVM L2 chains. 

Can SOL recover above $100?

Despite the active app usage, SOL sank to $84.40 as crypto markets remain shaky. Despite the resilient DEX trading, SOL has not shown signs of a fast recovery. 

SOL open interest is also close to a six-month low of $2.2B. At this price range, SOL is signaling a wait-and-see attitude, with predictions for a dip to a lower price range. A more lasting SOL recovery is seen as a potential only at prices above $95.

The SOL price weakness is also used to undermine the case for Solana as a network. However, general activity shows Solana retains a mindshare of 9.3%, remaining among the most influential platforms on social media. 

See also  Reports of stablecoin use in crime is overblown as 99% of 2024 activity was legal

Solana on-chain activity is the main competitor to Base as a venue for low-priced assets. Base has started to lag as some of its apps depend on campaigns, rather than organic meme creation. Solana remains the main venue for new tokens, despite the revival of memes on BNB Chain. 

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan