European leaders remain wary of Trump-era policy substance

Europe clapped for the words. Europe did not clap for the policies. That was the mood in Munich in 2026 when Marco Rubio stood on stage and tried to calm a room that has been tense for a year. People listened closely. They remembered what happened there in 2025. Nobody forgot.

Back then, JD Vance went straight at Europe. He said Europe was walking away from shared values. He criticized how governments handle democracy, migration, and free speech.

The speech hit hard. Many policymakers across Europe are still irritated about it. That memory was sitting in the room before Rubio even spoke.

Rubio tells Europe the alliance still stands

Rubio kept his message simple. He said the United States is not walking away from Europe. He said America wants Europe to stay strong. He brought up the two world wars. He said those wars prove the destinies of the United States and Europe are tied together.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke to reporters on the sidelines. Johann said Rubio reassured leaders that the partnership between Europe and the United States is still in place. He admitted there are issues to sort out. He said both sides succeeded in the past and must deal with new threats in the 21st century.

Still, not everyone sounded relaxed. A senior European minister in the room said Rubio is the best option available from this administration. The same minister said the transatlantic relationship is not what it used to be.

Another European minister allegedly said if something breaks, it is hard to fix. He said Rubio offered a hand instead of an insult, but nothing fundamental has changed.

Some officials even said Vance’s 2025 speech was easier to handle because it was so aggressive. It pushed governments in Europe to close ranks fast. Rubio’s softer tone made things less obvious. The disagreements are still there. They are just packaged differently.

Leaders watch actions on Ukraine, Greenland, tariffs, and Hungary

Rubio skipped a meeting with European leaders that was expected to focus on Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended that decision.

Mark said Rubio had other important duties. He said the United States manages global responsibilities, not only Europe. He said he understood the scheduling conflict.

The Munich conference now works like a yearly checkup for the transatlantic relationship. This year, it happened only weeks after President Donald Trump, the 47th president who won the 2024 election, threatened military action to seize Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally. He later stepped back. That moment followed the tariffs Trump placed on European countries last year. It also followed his support for Eurosceptic candidates in recent EU elections.

One senior EU diplomat said Rubio’s real message was not just in his speech. The diplomat pointed to Rubio’s visit to Slovakia on Sunday and then to Hungary. Both governments often clash with Brussels. That travel plan raised serious questions across Europe.