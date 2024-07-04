LayerZero V2 integrates Flare, connecting to over 70 blockchains

LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging platform, announced on June 3 that it has integrated with Flare, a data-focused blockchain. The integration connected the Layer 1 network to 75 blockchains. Some major blockchain networks connected to Flare include Solana and Ethereum.

Flare announced on Wednesday that it had integrated with the cross-chain messaging platform LayerZero V2. The move will allow the blockchain to access 75 blockchain networks. Some major networks include Solana and Ethereum. The integration aims to advance the scope of decentralized applications (dApps) by enabling data sharing across different networks.

Data blockchain Flare integrates LayerZero V2

LayerZero V2 integration connects Flare to 50,000 dapps across 75 blockchains.☀️ Build on @FlareNetworks to access vast quantities of new users & sources of liquidity, while maintaining the highest standards of decentralization and security. Full story: https://t.co/3944nqtXTB pic.twitter.com/JuHTWyFd1l — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) July 3, 2024

LayerZero enables cross-chain messaging, providing safe and secure modes for sharing messages across dApps. It is reported that LayerZero has enabled more than 134 million cross-chain messages.

LayerZero is also said to serve as an underlying decentralized infrastructure for bridging digital assets. It also utilizes a modular security Decentralized Verifier Networks(DVN) stack to verify cross-chain messages. The DVN enables dApps to choose how to manage risks while optimizing user experience.

Flare Co-founder Hugo Philion stated, “Flare is built to achieve extremely high standards for decentralization and security. The permissionless integration of LayerZero V2’s Decentralized Verifier Networks and modular security model is a great step forward for the space.”

Flare set to benefit from LayerZero integration

According to Philion, the integration will broaden Flare’s adoption. The adoption will enable builders to develop numerous innovative products.

“This is an incredibly valuable integration for all users and builders on Flare. Deployment of LayerZero V2 will help accelerate Flare’s expansion…” -Hugo Philion

Flare highlighted the benefits of this integration in its announcement on X. It stated that it would enable builders to access new users and liquidity sources while ensuring decentralization and security.

“Permissionless, censorship-resistant, immutable. These are core principles that we share with Flare[…]Their enshrined data protocols provide an interesting value proposition that will hopefully inspire many builders…” -Kenny Zhang, Ecosystem Growth

Philon expressed his optimism about the integration. He noted that it will likely bring exciting angles to Flare. He specified that his particular interest lies in LayerZero’s ability to enable Flare to facilitate cross-chain money markets while leveraging Flare’s integration of tokens such as XRP and BTC.

He added to Zhang’s sentiments, stating that the integration offered other interesting angles, such as Flare builders’ ability to develop omnichain applications or chain-agnostic non-fungible tokens.

