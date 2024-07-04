LayerZero V2 integrates Flare, connecting to over 70 blockchains

Loading...

LayerZero V2 integrates Flare, connecting to over 70 BlockchainsAn image depicting LayerZero and Flare logo

1. Data blockchain Flare integrates LayerZero V2
2. Flare set to benefit from LayerZero integration
  • Data blockchain Flare integrates with LayerZero, connecting to 75 blockchains, among them Solana and Ethereum.
  • The integration linked Flare to over 50,000 decentralized applications using cross-messaging standards.  
  • Flare stated it enables data sharing across the different networks.

LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging platform, announced on June 3 that it has integrated with Flare, a data-focused blockchain. The integration connected the Layer 1 network to 75 blockchains. Some major blockchain networks connected to Flare include Solana and Ethereum. 

Also read: LayerZero Price Rising Following Binance Listing: 5 Other New Crypto Listings to Watch 

Flare announced on Wednesday that it had integrated with the cross-chain messaging platform LayerZero V2. The move will allow the blockchain to access 75 blockchain networks. Some major networks include Solana and Ethereum. The integration aims to advance the scope of decentralized applications (dApps) by enabling data sharing across different networks.

Data blockchain Flare integrates LayerZero V2

LayerZero enables cross-chain messaging, providing safe and secure modes for sharing messages across dApps. It is reported that LayerZero has enabled more than 134 million cross-chain messages. 

LayerZero is also said to serve as an underlying decentralized infrastructure for bridging digital assets. It also utilizes a modular security Decentralized Verifier Networks(DVN) stack to verify cross-chain messages. The DVN enables dApps to choose how to manage risks while optimizing user experience. 

 Also read: Toncoin outshines top 50 tokens with over 40% rise in Q2 2024 

Flare Co-founder Hugo Philion stated, “Flare is built to achieve extremely high standards for decentralization and security. The permissionless integration of LayerZero V2’s Decentralized Verifier Networks and modular security model is a great step forward for the space.”

Flare set to benefit from LayerZero integration

According to Philion, the integration will broaden Flare’s adoption. The adoption will enable builders to develop numerous innovative products.

This is an incredibly valuable integration for all users and builders on Flare. Deployment of LayerZero V2 will help accelerate Flare’s expansion…”

 -Hugo Philion 

Flare highlighted the benefits of this integration in its announcement on X. It stated that it would enable builders to access new users and liquidity sources while ensuring decentralization and security.

“Permissionless, censorship-resistant, immutable. These are core principles that we share with Flare[…]Their enshrined data protocols provide an interesting value proposition that will hopefully inspire many builders…

-Kenny Zhang, Ecosystem Growth

Philon expressed his optimism about the integration. He noted that it will likely bring exciting angles to Flare. He specified that his particular interest lies in LayerZero’s ability to enable Flare to facilitate cross-chain money markets while leveraging Flare’s integration of tokens such as XRP and BTC. 

He added to Zhang’s sentiments, stating that the integration offered other interesting angles, such as Flare builders’ ability to develop omnichain applications or chain-agnostic non-fungible tokens.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

