LayerZero Price Rising Following Binance Listing: 5 Other New Crypto Listings to Watch

LayerZero has seen a substantial price uptick following a listing on the Binance exchange.

It is trading at $3.12, up almost 10% at the time of writing, while the broader crypto market remains flat. Per CoinMarketCap data, the industry’s total value is up 0.44% in the same period.

The project launched for trading on Binance on 20 June, but it will also be listed on the Binance Simple Earn program starting 24 June at 10 AM UTC.

LayeZero’s relative strength reflects the positive impact of exchange listings on cryptocurrency prices.

With that in mind, let’s explore five other new crypto listings to watch.

Sealana

Meme coins have been a central talking point in 2024, and new projects like Sealana continue to rise and take the market by storm.

Sealana is a Solana-based meme coin that is undergoing a presale. The project has successfully raised over $5 million in presale funding, reflecting considerable market interest.

The token’s presale will end in two days, and then it will launch on exchanges. It remains to be seen whether it will launch solely on decentralized exchanges or if centralized exchanges will also want in.

However, Sealana has raised more funding than fellow Solana-based presale, Book of Meme, which secured a Binance listing two days after it launched on the open market.

With that in mind, there’s every chance $SEAL is on the radar of big-time exchanges like Binance.

Sealana has a chubby seal mascot inspired by South Park’s World of Warcraft guy. The project is well-known for its outlandish social media meme game and satirical spin on American patriotism.

There are just two days to buy $SEAL before it launches on exchanges.

Pendle

Pendle is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Ethereum network. It’s been a top-performing project this year, with its price up over 800%.

Its strength has earned it a spot inside the top 15 DeFi tokens by market cap, and now exchanges have started to take notice.

The project is already listed on Binance, but now Coinbase has shown interest by listing it on Coinbase International Exchange, its institutional-focused division that serves clients globally.

The listing is for perpetual futures trading, which means that institutions cannot buy the actual PENDLE token, just leveraged contracts.

However, with Pendle already listed on Binance and Coinbase now showing interest, it could be a matter of time before Coinbase’s main exchange lists Pendle for spot trading.

Due to the perpetual listing, Pendle’s price has outperformed the market. It is currently up 13% this week, making it the best-performing top 20 DeFi token.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge is another presale token that will soon be listed on exchanges.

The project has seen emphatic presale success, raising $5 million so far. Similar to Sealana, this massive momentum increases the likelihood of heavyweight exchange listings.

PlayDoge is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) cryptocurrency. It’s a remake of the hit 1990s Tamagotchi game, which sold over 80 million units.

In Tamagotchi, users would care for a digital pet, ensuring it was healthy and happy so it didn’t die or run away.

However, PlayDoge ups the stakes by introducing crypto rewards. By caring for their pets, PlayDoge users will earn XP points, which help push them up the project’s leaderboard and provide them more $PLAY.

The P2E domain has been gaining pace recently, with Notcoin and Hamster Kombat amassing millions of users.

The PlayDoge presale is ongoing, and investors can buy it for $0.00511. However, this price will rise throughout the ICO, with the next increase in eight hours.

Kaspa

Kaspa is a payments-focused cryptocurrency that tackles the blockchain trilemma through a technology called BlockDAG.

Its price has recently displayed relative strength against other cryptos, and the community is eagerly anticipating listings on tier-one exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken.

And this is not just wishful thinking. Kaspa is the 25th most valuable cryptocurrency and its 24-hour trading volume is $47 million, signaling a strong interest in the token.

As such, leading exchanges have their eyes on the project, but its blockchain technology may slow the listing process.

Market analyst RVCrypto noted that Binance’s former lead listing researcher “says it’s not a case of if but when” the exchange lists Kaspa.

He also highlights that because Kaspa is a new L1 Proof-of-Work token, exchanges “have to conduct security audits of the protocol and its coin,” which can take up to eight months.

$KAS is my highest-conviction play.



More so because T1 exchange listings are coming.



Binance’s former lead listing researcher says it's not a case of if but when. I expect massive upside once it happens.



Currently the MC is the same as that of Bitcoin in 2013 👀 pic.twitter.com/lStVrKRaSj — RVCrypto (@RvCrypto) March 11, 2024

Brett

Brett is the leading meme coin on Coinbase’s decentralized Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, Base.

The project has seen significant success since the launch of Coinbase’s Smart Wallet this month.

It’s currently up 6% today, 6% this week, and 191% this month. This strong performance has translated to a whopping $1.4 billion market cap, making it the market’s sixth largest meme coin.

As such, exchanges have started to take notice.

The most recent listing came on Kraken and was for perpetual futures trading. Brett is also listed for spot trading on KuCoin and ByBit.

However, analyst Henok suspects the token will soon be listed on Coinbase and Binance.

“Tier 1 exchange listings like OKX, Binance, and Coinbase are programmed,” he said.

The analyst also anticipated huge price growth for Brett because “Coinbase is financially incentivized to ensure their L2, Base, competes and becomes number one.”