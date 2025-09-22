FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTC

US lawmakers urge SEC to green light President Trump’s push for crypto in 401(k)s

2 mins read
816137
US lawmakers urge SEC to green light President Trump's push for crypto in 401(k)s

Contents

1. Lawmakers push SEC for action
2. Interest in private equity has soared
Share link:

In this post:

  • U.S. lawmakers are pressing the SEC for clarity on regulating the integration of cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans.
  • President Trump’s executive order, signed in August 2025, mandates the Department of Labor to expand access to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies.
  • Schroders’ 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey claims a notable increase from 2024 levels since the order.

On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto. 

The order, signed on August 7, 2025, aims to expand the access of the American people to alternative investments, including cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate in 401(k)s and other defined-contribution retirement plans, potentially unlocking trillions in assets for such opportunities.

Lawmakers push SEC for action 

In their letter, Members of the Financial Services Committee praised Trump’s executive order for its potential to help Americans enhance their retirement savings. They also encouraged the SEC to work with the Department of Labor on revising its regulations and guidance to make these investments accessible to millions of Americans to prepare for retirement.

“We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans who are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the letter reads.

See also  UK FCA bows to criticisms, promises faster operation

Once in play, it is expected that the executive order will force the U.S. Labor Department to reevaluate the guidance value around alternative investment assets and also clarify the federal government’s position on allowing private allocation of funds via crypto in the 401(k) retirement plan. 

Interest in private equity has soared 

Since President Donald Trump signed the executive order paving the way for alternative assets to be included in 401(k) retirement accounts, interest in private equity and private debt has grown.

Weeks after the signing, Schroders’ 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey revealed that a significant portion of workplace retirement plan participants would invest in private equity or private debt if the option were available to them.

Forty-five percent of plan participants who took the survey said they would invest in these options if they could, up from 36% in 2024, and among those interested, 77% said they would increase contributions to their plan.

However, less than one-third of plan participants said they expect private assets to be available in their plan within five years. The survey also revealed that most people have limited knowledge about private assets, with a fairly prevalent perception that private assets are risky.

“For decades, traditional pension plan portfolios have mixed public and private investments in the same portfolio to meet their obligations to retirees,” said Schroders’ head of U.S. defined contribution, Deb Boyden. “On the heels of the recent executive order directing the Labor Department to consider improving access to alternative assets for defined-contribution retirement plan participants, a wider range of employees may soon be able to combine the benefits of both asset classes to better prepare for retirement.”

See also  Coinbase CEO calls crypto bill a freight train as lawmakers push for clarity measures

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan