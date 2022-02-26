TL;DR Breakdown

• The porn celebrity reportedly stole over $1.5million in Ethereum.

• Lana Rhoades defends herself, claims NFT collections are not always profitable.

Recently porn celebrity Lana Rhoades was accused of crypto-fraud after making $1.5 million off her followers. According to reports, the young woman was involved in an NFT scheme that, unfortunately for the enthusiasts, didn’t work out.

The project based named “Cryptosis,” was launched in the last week of January, in which celebrity animations were shown. Rhoades had promised her fans that the NFT plan would succeed, giving them an attractive ROI.

Lana Rhoades’ “Cryptosis” listed as a crypto scam

Lana Rhoades, a porn celebrity from Illinois, has been flagged as a scammer by numerous people after promoting a failed NFT scheme. The successful adult movie actress, who in previous months made money from OnlyFans entered the crypto market with a non-fungible collection that, in her opinion, would be a success. However, Rhoades’ promises were forgotten after she took over $1.5 million worth of crypto.

The NFT scheme swore to reward its investors with properties in Metaverse video games like Sandbox or Descentraland. Even within the compensation was included the acquisition of several unique NFT pieces.

With many followers on Instagram, Rhoades pointed out that the NFT plan would gradually improve its adoption. Rhoades’ goal was to get the non-fungible scheme out to other celebrities, but that never came to fruition due to a lack of credibility. With promoters absent in the plan, Lana Rhoades slipped away with a huge chunk of the money.

Crypto theft case involving porn celeb

The Lana Rhoades crypto-scam case took a few hours to become public, even though several YouTubers had spoken about it. Before deleting her Twitter account, Rhoades said these content creators are sick of their opinions, implying that the developers only seek to attract the audience.

In her defense, Rhoades says that sometimes NFT-based crypto investment schemes might not succeed, but this does not mean it is a fraud. Lana Rhoades asked her investors not to focus on opinions about the NFT scheme but more essential things like the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the investigators, Rhoades scammed many investors who showed their discontent on Cryptosis, a website dedicated to the crypto plan available on Discord.

One victim who preferred to remain anonymous confesses that she spent about $4000 on a Lana NFT piece, and now the image has no value. Celebrity advocates say Rhoades only fled the NFT scheme because of the harassment she received.