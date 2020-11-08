Kraken makes it known that it would support Bitcoin Cash Node

Coinbase refuses to support Bitcoin Cash ABC

Popular crypto-exchange firm, Kraken, has announced that it would start offering support for Bitcoin Cash Node. This announcement was made known after Trezor had made a similar declaration of it integrating support for the node.

Kraken released an official blog post in which it made it known that regardless of its proposed upgrade, its platform would enable support for Bitcoin Cash Node (BCN).

The firm disclosed that most blocks are requesting for Bitcoin Cash Node. It said that 70% of the blocks requested the Node while those requesting for Bitcoin Cash ABC are less than 1%.

The firm went on to note that this statistics confirms that the dominant chain of the split is Bitcoin Cash Node.

Kraken went on to say that BCN token would also be referred to as Bitcoin Cash. It added that its ticker symbol on its network would be BCH.

The crypto firm has said that it would only be offering support to Bitcoin Cash ABC only if its hashpower gets to 10% of the hashpower on BCHN network. It also said, if and when the support for Bitcoin Cash ABC is enabled, it would trade under the ticker symbol of BAB.

Kraken joins Coinbase in supporting Bitcoin Cash Node network

Coinbase had earlier announced their support for the Bitcoin Cash Node network. Coin base in its announcement made it known that it would only be supporting the Node.

The firm also made it known that its platform would not be supporting Bitcoin Cash ABC, now and in the future too.

The stand of Coinbase is very much unlike that of Trezor. Trezor has not shown any form of clarity through its announcement. The firm had said that it would not be currently offering any form of support to the coin split.

Trevor highlighted that it could be some time before a consensus would be reached. But with a very huge percent of the Blocks requesting Bitcoin Cash Node, it is a matter of time before the firm falls in line.