Coinbase custody to list 39 new coin

Some tokens may not be available in some countries

Popular US cryptocurrency exchange firm, Coinbase, through its custody arm, Coinbase custody, has begun looking at the possibility of it integrating some new tokens in the crypto market into its platform.

According to a recent blog post by the company, the company will be enabling more asset support in the months to come for all of their users globally.

In the market today, Coinbase custody provides one of the biggest custody services holdings in the crypto market. The custody arm banks on the credibility and the trust that it’s parent company has been able to build in the mind of market players to also have gotten a substantial amount of holders to trust its services.

Coinbase Custody looks to bring in more assets

Coinbase custody wants to bring in more coins to its clients and it has demonstrated that by listing the FTX (FTT) and Serum (SRM) tokens as assets that it currently supports on its platform.

The firm also made it known that it was considering the possibility of listing Tron amongst many other DeFi tokens. The rising amount of interest and users that the decentralized finance industry has drawn in the recent while might have played a part in the decision of the firm to want to try to integrate so many tokens into its platform at once.

Coinbase custody has also made it known that its support for all of these tokens would be strategic as it would be seeking to help not only the DeFi industry but the entirety of the crypto industry.

It is important to note that Coinbase custody tokens may not be available in all countries. This is especially due to the laws and regulations that may be guiding the crypt industry in each of these countries. But Coinbase has made it known that its goal is to have all of these tokens available globally to all of its customers.