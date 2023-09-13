Klaytn onboards new partners to bring real-world assets on-chain

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Klaytn Foundation, the organisation behind Klaytn blockchain developments, has stepped up its efforts to drive financial accessibility across Asia and beyond. Klaytn onboards new partners for its RWA tokenization program In a recent announcement, the Foundation revealed it has onboarded two companies – CREDER and Tokeny Solutions – to kickstart its real-world asset tokenisation program. … Read more

Klaytn Foundation, the organisation behind Klaytn blockchain developments, has stepped up its efforts to drive financial accessibility across Asia and beyond.

Klaytn onboards new partners for its RWA tokenization program

In a recent announcement, the Foundation revealed it has onboarded two companies – CREDER and Tokeny Solutions – to kickstart its real-world asset tokenisation program. The initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader plans to enable a public foundational layer of tomorrow’s on-chain world through the Klaytn blockchain.

“The ability to automate ownership management, fractionalize high-value assets, and record transaction history on chain has the potential to significantly improve transparency, accessibility, and security,” according to the announcement.

CREDER specialises in digital assets backed by physical gold, while Tokeny Solutions helps businesses issue compliant real-world assets. The two companies now join Elysia, a company that facilitates the trading of residential and commercial real estate, which has been a part of the program.

Starting with Asia, the Foundation believes that real-world asset tokenisation will bring positive social change around the world while pioneering new use cases for blockchain.

Klaytn Foundation to develop compliant solutions for RWA

In addition to the partnerships, the Klaytn Foundation intends to develop compliant solutions for token issuance, asset storage, trading and infrastructure to support a broader range of real-world assets through the Klaytn blockchain.

The Foundation said the Klaytn blockchain is best suited for hosting tokenized assets from real estate to precious metals and artwork because of its low transaction latency and network fees, 2,500x lower than that of Ethereum.