Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - September 13, 2023
1 mins read

Klaytn onboards new partners to bring real-world assets on-chain

Klaytn Onboards New Partners for Its Real-World Asset Tokenization Program

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Klaytn Foundation has stepped up its efforts to promote financial accessibility through real-world asset tokenization.
  • The Foundation has onboarded two new partners to kickstart its tokenization initiative.
  • The Foundation intends to develop compliant solutions for creating, issuing and trading RWAs.

Klaytn Foundation, the organisation behind Klaytn blockchain developments, has stepped up its efforts to drive financial accessibility across Asia and beyond. 

Klaytn onboards new partners for its RWA tokenization program

In a recent announcement, the Foundation revealed it has onboarded two companies – CREDER and Tokeny Solutions – to kickstart its real-world asset tokenisation program. The initiative is part of the Foundation’s broader plans to enable a public foundational layer of tomorrow’s on-chain world through the Klaytn blockchain. 

“The ability to automate ownership management, fractionalize high-value assets, and record transaction history on chain has the potential to significantly improve transparency, accessibility, and security,” according to the announcement. 

CREDER specialises in digital assets backed by physical gold, while Tokeny Solutions helps businesses issue compliant real-world assets. The two companies now join Elysia, a company that facilitates the trading of residential and commercial real estate, which has been a part of the program.

Starting with Asia, the Foundation believes that real-world asset tokenisation will bring positive social change around the world while pioneering new use cases for blockchain.

Klaytn Foundation to develop compliant solutions for RWA 

In addition to the partnerships, the Klaytn Foundation intends to develop compliant solutions for token issuance, asset storage, trading and infrastructure to support a broader range of real-world assets through the Klaytn blockchain.

The Foundation said the Klaytn blockchain is best suited for hosting tokenized assets from real estate to precious metals and artwork because of its low transaction latency and network fees, 2,500x lower than that of Ethereum

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News