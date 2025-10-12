Kiyosaki says Rich Dad Poor Dad economic crash will happen this year.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is under fire again after predicting that the economic crash he talked about in his popular book is due to happen in 2025.

Kiyosaki has been one of the loudest doom-callers in the financial world for decades, and his latest comments have triggered an avalanche of comments from his X followers, who have since been tackling him.

Kiyosaki calls impending economic catastrophe

If Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad’s prophecy is to be believed, the “biggest stock market crash in history” is either already underway, imminent, or potentially escalating into a “Greater Depression” we can expect to be worse than the one witnessed in the 1930s.

In a recent post on X, he reminded his followers about how he “predicted the biggest crash in world history was coming” in “Rich Dad’s Prophecy.”

“That crash will happen this year,” he wrote. “Baby Boom Retirements are going to be wiped out. Many boomers will be homeless or living in their kids basement. Sad.”

Kiyosaki proceeded to remind them again about how he has warned everyone to invest in only “real assets” and not printed assets.

“For years I have been saying save gold, silver, Bitcoin, and recently Ethereum,” he wrote. “Today I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value…but more importantly….used in industry….and prices are low.”

He ended the post by urging readers to “study pros and cons and usefulness of silver and Ethereum” before investing. “Thats how you elevate your own financial intelligence and get richer,” he concluded.

Why Kiyosaki is convinced the economic crash will happen this year

2025 has only a couple of months left, but Kiyosaki is saying a crash will still happen, compounding the market’s weekend struggles.

His tweet has attracted a lot of heat since it went up, as users, many of whom have probably heard him say similar things in previous years, called him out.

Many users quickly reminded him in the comment section that the prophecy has yet to happen, even though he has been warning about it for years and has ramped up those warnings since the beginning of the year.

President Trump’s 100% tariff announcement in retaliation for China’s escalation of rare earths supply restrictions rocked the S&P 500 and led to record levels of liquidations in crypto markets. Germany and France are also facing their own economic issues.

At home, the US is facing a debt overload with credit card debt at an all-time high and a ballooning national debt crisis. There is also the endless money printing affecting savings, and Trump’s tariffs and ongoing trade wars slowing down growth in major economies.

With everything going on, it would not be surprising if a crash were to occur. However, many want to hope he is wrong, while others simply refuse to consider the possibility. Either way, the result will be out by year’s end, even though Kiyosaki is unlikely to stop his doomsaying if no crash happens this year.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program