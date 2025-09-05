FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
HTXWLFI

Justin Sun disputes WLFI wallet freeze, urges project team to unlock tokens

2 mins read
800176
Justin Sun disputes WLFI wallet freeze, urges project team to unlock tokens

Contents

1. Justin Sun wants $500 million worth of WLFI tokens unlocked
2. WLFI token falls to $0.18 amid Justin Sun’s wallet saga
Share link:

In this post:

  • Justin Sun has claimed that his WLFI tokens were unreasonably frozen and has urged the WLFI project team to unlock them.
  • On-chain data revealed that more than $500 million of Sun’s tokens had been reportedly blacklisted.
  • The token price has dropped to nearly $0.18 from the ATH of $0.46, as more than 29% of holders have already sold their allocations after the unlock. 

Justin Sun has reacted to reports that his WLFI tokens were frozen unreasonably, asking the project team to unlock them. On-chain data revealed that World Liberty Fi had blacklisted two wallets linked to him. 

Sun responded on X today, saying his WLFI tokens were frozen without reason and asked for them to be unlocked.

The dispute surfaced after blockchain tracking platforms identified restrictions placed on wallets associated with Sun. Data showed that two wallets tied to him had been blocked, reportedly locking more than $500 million worth of WLFI tokens. 

Justin Sun wants $500 million worth of WLFI tokens unlocked

A Cryptopolitan report showed that, based on Arkham Intelligence, Sun had moved approximately 9 million WLFI tokens shortly after unlocking them, raising speculation that he was preparing to sell them. Sun received 540 million WLFI tokens during the token’s launch and had a vested reserve of around 2.4 billion.

Word Liberty Financial’s move to lock the tokens reflected a drastic approach, as Sun was one of the initial most prominent backers during its presale rounds. His participation helped with quicker fundraising. He argued that as one of the earliest members, he deserved the same respect accorded to peers and the same rights. He continued to say that tokens are sacred and inviolable, which should be the most basic value of any blockchain. 

See also  Trump says he plans to force an expedited Supreme Court ruling on tariffs appeal

Further into his statement, he called on the project team to respect DeFi principles and unlock his tokens. He also warned that such actions are one-sided and could harm confidence in World Liberty Financial and break the rights of legitimate investors.

Word Liberty Financial’s decision to restrict the funds was primarily driven by the on-chain data indicating that Sun moved WLFI to the HTX exchange, a platform over which he has significant control, which raised suspicion that Sun may have been using the exchange to offload the tokens.

An earlier Cryptopolitan report highlighted that HTX offered up to 20% annualized yield for WLFI deposits. Further discoveries showed attempts to move the funds to Binance, although the token is not yet listed on the exchange. 

WLFI token falls to $0.18 amid Justin Sun’s wallet saga

The crypto entrepreneur rejected the allegations, arguing that those transactions were genuine transfers for experimental purposes. He said the token movements were tests of HTX’s infrastructure, rather than attempts to sell.

The community reaction was largely critical of Sun. Jacob King, CEO of SwanDesk, wrote that Sun’s need for ChatGPT to write the apology was insane. He called on WLFI to avoid anything related to Sun and associated partners.

See also  Crypto funds see $2.5 billion inflows despite market declines

WLFI’s price has dropped to $0.186 from its ATH of $0.46 during the launch, a more than 40% drop from the post-launch price. At least 29% of wallets were sold completely after the token’s launch, contributing to the current fall in its price. WLFI has not yet commented publicly or shown any intent to unlock the tokens so far.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan