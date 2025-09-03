Justin Sun moved WLFI, is he planning to sell?

Justin Sun started moving his allocated WLFI tokens, sending $1M to the HTX exchange. The crypto gallery is closely watching Sun if he eventually resorts to selling his WLFI.

Wallets linked to Justin Sun are moving WLFI tokens, with some of them sent to the HTX exchange. HTX, which was acquired by Sun in 2022, may turn into one of the main hubs for WLFI activity. However, Sun’s wallets are closely watched for direct WLFI selling, as some early whales have depressed the market price soon after the unlocking.

Sun only sent a partial amount of WLFI to the exchange, retaining over 600M unlocked tokens. In total, Sun has received 3B WLFI as an early participant, injecting $75M into World Liberty Fi. Previously, Sun reached an agreement with World Liberty Fi to avoid selling the early token allocation. The token remains a voting token and a potential DeFi collateral.

Justin Sun just moved $1M worth of $WLFI to a CEX > He sent 4.9M tokens to HTX

> He still holds 600M unlocked tokens, worth $135M Full details ↓ pic.twitter.com/fxHr1bVFYX — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 3, 2025

As of September 2, HTX offered a native Flexible Earn limited yield plan for WLFI, offering 20% annualized for deposits. The exchange offers a similar yield for Official Trump (TRUMP). The two tokens offer the highest returns on the exchange, even surpassing stablecoins.

That’s why there are suggestions that the WLFI in transit may not be sold, but instead used as collateral.

Justin Sun and whales closely monitored as WLFI stabilizes

WLFI stabilized around $0.23 after the initial trading shock and whale selling. Big holders are retaining some of the unlocked tokens, and the remaining balance has been locked with a long-term schedule.

World Liberty Fi just announced the burn of 47M tokens aimed at boosting the market price. Whales are still closely watched, as the token still accrues listings and is in a process of price discovery.

Unlike Official Trump, WLFI tokens may be deliberately curated to avoid an unraveling price. Despite the WLFI publicity, TRUMP remains stagnant just under $9, a reminder of the unsustainability perception around the celebrity meme token trend.

WLFI still shows limited activity

WLFI accrued $9.3M on its most active decentralized pair, despite its fully diluted value above $22.9B.

Even the top whales have taken relatively small profits. The biggest seller locked in $491K after the initial pump. Compared to previous meme token launches, WLFI activity was subdued.

WLFI buyers acquired the tokens as a form of support for TRUMP, and not all were crypto savvy or with trading experience.

Another 100 wallets were exposed to malicious smart contracts, potentially losing their WLFI.

The token’s DEX activity also slowed down in the days after the initial launch. Following the initial rush to trade WLFI, Ethereum gas returned to normal prices under 1 gWei. World Liberty Fi announced the launch as a success, showing there were no team sales. Early buyers during discounted presales were also prioritized.

Uniswap was the main venue for WLFI trading, as the token now awaits listings and centralized activity. After the initial rush to sell or re-buy lower, WLFI is settling with most of its volumes on Bybit and OKX. DEX volumes reached $128M in the initial days, later sliding under $500K on the most active DEX pairs.

