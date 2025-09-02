FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
ETHWLFI

Trump’s WLFI tokens may be under attack after Pectra exploit

2 mins read
797218
Trump's WLFI tokens may be under attack after Pectra exploit

Contents

1. Pectra EIP-7702 combined with malicious fishing
2. WLFI dumped by whale holders
Share link:

In this post:

  • Around 100 WLFI wallets were compromised, with SlowMist reports of significant sums drained.
  • The exploit was related to the Pectra EIP-7702, where wallet owners gave permission to malicious contracts.
  • WLFI dropped as low as $0.21 based on early selling after the unlock.

The distribution of WLFI tokens may face an unexpected setback, as a Pectra exploit may make certain wallets vulnerable. Reports have already surfaced of drained wallets and losses. 

Malicious actors may be abusing a vulnerability of Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade to steal WLFI tokens as they were distributed to end users. Reports have surfaced of wallets drained of incoming funds, putting the reputation of WLFI further at risk.

As Cryptopolitan reported, the World Liberty Fi distribution was one of the biggest events on Ethereum, pushing the price of gas above 100 gWei.

For now, the token distribution wallets themselves are safe, and the losses stem from individual reports of compromised wallets. The founder of SlowMist tracked the exploits in the past couple of days, as WLFI was just being moved between wallets. The token’s contract itself is not compromised, though the asset has seen some turbulent trading. 

Trump's WLFI tokens may be under attack after Pectra exploit
The founder of SlowMist tracked the exploits in the past couple of days. Source: @evilcos via X

The exploiters use the Pectra EIP-7702 update, which allows wallets to give preliminary permission to smart contracts. The exploit uses the smart wallet feature, which allows permission for moving tokens. However, the ability to steal WLFI still requires a compromised private key. 

Pectra EIP-7702 combined with malicious fishing

The Pectra EIP-7702 upgrade has been a known risk since it allows wallet holders to give approval for smart contract execution. The initial idea was to turn each wallet into a hub for smart contract execution, presuming all interactions were researched and vetted. 

See also  Indian court sentences former police officers to life for crypto extortion

Despite this, the upgrade turned into a security risk as thousands of wallets gave access to malicious actors. Automated wallet sweeper contracts were among the leading apps to request access, and wallet users gave approvals through phishing links.

WLFI is not the most valuable token, but it has been targeted among other wallet contents. The token is spread to over 83K wallets, and some may have been affected by giving permission to drainers. 

Current estimates show around 100 wallets were affected, making them potentially compromised for any tokens. The list of compromised wallets has been made public, with the potential to warn users from interacting with other protocols.

Data also showed the wallets were prepared for draining even before the expected WLFI distribution. While compromised wallets can be attacked at any moment, the presence of a high-profile token unlock made the attack vector more visible.

So far, World Liberty Fi has not responded with a proposal to freeze funds or perform renewed KYC to re-issue the tokens. 

WLFI dumped by whale holders

The WLFI unlock led to rapid selling, as the token traded much higher than its initial distribution price. While some high-profile whales like Justin Sun announced their readiness to hold, other whales realized profits with quick selling. 

See also  Berkshire Hathaway expands further into Japan with more stakes in Mitsubishi
Trump's WLFI tokens may be under attack after Pectra exploit
WLFI fell as low as $0.21 as some of the initial recipients sold immediately. | Source: Coingecko

WLFI started trading above $0.31, but crashed as low as $0.31 after the initial selling. The token later recovered to $0.25. 

Data shows early buyer insiders are selling. The drained wallet funds may also end up being sold rapidly. 

WLFI is also pressured by derivative trading, especially risky on low-liquidity DEX pairs. On Hyperliquid, the token was shorted by 12 out of 19 whales. One of the fears is that manipulating whales may pump prices to liquidate those short positions. Hyperliquid trader Techno Revenant, known for his XPL trades, also made $45M from WLFI positions. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan