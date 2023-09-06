Justin Beiber’s hit song Company to be released as NFT

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking move set for September 7, anotherblock, a blockchain-centric music technology platform, collaborates with Andreas Schuller, known as Axident, to release the hit track “Company” as a nonfungible token (NFT), with only 2,000 copies available. Global pop icon Justin Bieber’s song will be transformed into an NFT, providing fans with a unique opportunity to invest in a stake of the royalties.

Justin Beiber’s Company to have only 2,000 copies

Axident will retain the rights to the song, and NFT owners will gain access to a 1% share of the song’s streaming royalties. This innovative approach highlights the evolving role of fans in the music industry and showcases how blockchain technology and music rights are revolutionizing fan interactions. Axident emphasizes the profound connection that comes with owning a song, which extends far beyond its monetary value.

This connection, previously unattainable by fans, underscores the transformative potential of blockchain technology in the music industry. Originally, “Company” made its mark by entering Australia’s top forty charts and reaching number 53 on the U.S. charts upon its initial release as a single. The track has since garnered over 500 million streams, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Fan empowerment and creator recognition through blockchain

Michel D. Traore, the co-founder and CEO of anotherblock, recognizes the power of delivering universally beloved songs as a means of introducing the masses to Web3 and NFT, the next phase of the internet. “Company” serves as a prime example of a song with immense potential in this regard. Through Web3 tools, music enthusiasts can now access something that was previously beyond their reach.

Traore also emphasizes that the royalty share is being divested by Axident, shedding light on the often underappreciated role of producers in the music industry. He notes that this NFT initiative not only creates a new revenue stream for producers but also enables fans to discover and connect with the talented individuals behind the music. Anotherblock’s track record in Web3 ventures with some of the music industry’s biggest names, including pop sensations The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Martin Garrix, underscores the platform’s commitment to pioneering innovative approaches to music distribution and fan engagement.