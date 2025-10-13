JPMorgan to trade crypto without launching custody service

JPMorgan’s head of digital assets has announced that the bank plans to participate in the cryptocurrency market, but will not focus on offering a custody service at this time. Instead, the bank prefers to use third-party custodians to solidify its position in the digital assets industry.

The bank’s intentions have highlighted a growing trend among significant banks in lifting earlier restrictions imposed on Bitcoin ownership, allowing more clients to access the digital asset.

This shift follows banks’ realization that Bitcoin and other similar cryptocurrencies could significantly impact their markets by substantially expanding their reach through new strategic partnerships.

JPMorgan plans to contribute to the crypto market amid growing interest in the sector

For years, traditional financial institutions have shied away from digital assets. However, President Donald Trump’s administration has created a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets in the US, as new laws, such as the GENIUS Act, have sought to regulate specific areas, including stablecoins. This has enabled traditional financial institutions to develop products and services centered on digital assets.

In the digital asset space, custody comes in many forms, including a digital asset exchange holding digital coins or the institution itself doing self-custody. Custodian services allow financial institutions to hold assets on behalf of their clients. This could, for instance, include shares in a firm. Some companies have emerged specifically to provide crypto custody solutions.

JPMorgan aims to play an active role in the cryptocurrency market amid growing interest in the sector, as Wall Street giants expand their footprint in the digital currency space.

This year, the bank has focused on exploring the crypto ecosystem. Plans include offering loans backed by client-held digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, potentially launching in 2026, according to reports. Other US banks, including Bank of America and Citibank, are also exploring stablecoin projects to align with Washington’s evolving crypto-friendly regulations.

According to an executive at Citi, the bank also plans to establish a service for the custody of crypto assets next year. Biswarup Chatterjee, global head of partnerships and innovation in the services business at Citi, noted the financial institution has been developing a crypto custody service for the last three years and is making significant progress.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shared his perspective on the bank’s approach. While he has historically expressed skepticism toward Bitcoin, citing concerns over money laundering, leverage, and misuse, he confirmed the bank will participate in stablecoin projects. “We are going to allow you to purchase it, but we are not going to hold onto it,” Dimon explained, likening it to permitting actions he personally disagreed with.

By entering crypto trading without managing custody services, JPMorgan aims to solidify its position as a leading financial institution in the digital asset space, signaling its commitment to exploring the growing global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan pledged a $10B investment in US-based firms to enhance the country’s economy

In related developments, JPMorgan recently announced its intention to hire more bankers and invest approximately $10 billion in US-based firms that are crucial to national security and economic prosperity. This is part of a substantial $1.5 trillion pledge.

The project is scheduled to last for 10 years. Its main goal is to back, finance, and invest in sectors essential to enhancing the US economy, including defense, energy, and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, according to JPMorgan, the $10 billion will be utilized for direct equity investments and venture capital. The bank’s decision followed Trump’s announcement of plans to modernize infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, particularly in the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, clean energy, and rare earth mineral sectors.

