Leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, Coincheck has recently announced that Cryptokitties will become part of the major non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will be listed on its upcoming NFTs marketplace. The move is intended to help the exchange reach a broader audience for its marketplace in Japan, owing to the popularity of the Blockchain game, Cryptokitties.

Cryptokitties lists on Coincheck’s NFTs marketplace

The decentralized applications (DApp), Cryptokitties, is dubbed the first Ethereum-based blockchain games that run on the NFT platform. Basically, Coincheck is looking to handle non-fungible tokens on the upcoming marketplace, which are compatible and can be used on the blockchain game. To achieve this, the cryptocurrency exchange partnered with Dapper Labs, the development company behind Cryptokitties.

Coincheck’s move to support Cryptokitties comes as it seeks to only support the most reputable non-fungible tokens to the marketplace to offer the audience a secured trading experience. In addition to supporting the DApp, the exchange will equally implement Flow, the blockchain platform developed by Dapper Labs. Under the partnership, both entities will work to introduce more reputable applications for the larger audience in Japan.

When is the NFT marketplace launching?

The planned marketplace is ultimately the exchange’s effort to further promote the concept of non-fungible tokens. Coincheck informed the public about the development of the NFTs marketplace in September this year. The exchange said it is actively recruiting NFTs issuers and companies and expects the platform to begin providing the NFTs services by the year’s end, according to the announcement.

The non-fungible token market is slowly gaining traction. In December last year, Microsoft joined the NFT trend via its blockchain-powered cloud platform, Microsoft Azure. As Cryptopolitan reported, the cloud platform launched ‘Azure Heroes,’ collectible non-fungible tokens that serves as a reward for the many developers in the Azure community. The idea was to incentivize the developer to make more contributions.