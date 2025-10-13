Salesforce joins AI spending splurge with $15 billion commitment to San Francisco

Salesforce has committed $15B to a five-year plan to boost AI innovation in San Francisco. The initiative also aims to create jobs, following the trend of tech giants investing heavily in artificial intelligence.

The investment aims to strengthen Salesforce’s position in the AI industry, while also supporting local innovation and job creation. The company said the funds will go toward an AI incubator hub on its San Francisco campus and initiatives to help businesses integrate AI agents.

Salesforce is investing heavily in AI and its hometown

Salesforce Inc. has announced its plans to invest $15B in San Francisco over the next five years. The pledge represents one of the largest commitments to artificial intelligence, and it also reaffirms the company’s ties to the city where it was founded in 1999.

“This $15B investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs and helping companies and our communities thrive,” CEO Marc Benioff said in a statement.

The announcement was made just before Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference, which will run from October 14 to 16 in San Francisco. The company stated that the event is expected to attract nearly 50,000 attendees and generate $130M in local revenue.

Salesforce has already been incorporating AI features across its product ecosystem, including in Slack, its workplace messaging service.

The company also launched “Agentforce 360”, which is an AI platform that handles tasks and enhances productivity for businesses.

The AI investment wave is growing

Salesforce’s announcement adds to a growing list of multibillion-dollar AI, cloud, and chip infrastructure deals in the technology industry. Over the past year, nearly every major tech company has unveiled large-scale AI investments, alliances, or expansion plans to secure computing power and accelerate innovation.

For example, Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI and Broadcom are collaborating to produce custom AI processors starting in 2026. The chips will deliver up to 10 gigawatts of computing capacity. This is roughly equivalent to the power used by more than eight million U.S. households.

AMD signed a multi-year agreement to supply chips to OpenAI, while Nvidia is set to invest up to $100B in the company. Oracle is reportedly finalizing a $300B cloud deal with OpenAI over five years. It is one of the largest cloud agreements ever signed

Meta Platforms has entered several major partnerships, including a $14B deal with CoreWeave and a $10B cloud agreement with Google. Tesla signed a $16.5B chip supply deal with Samsung Electronics, while SoftBank, Intel, and Microsoft have also made major AI-related investments.

Even Salesforce, despite its weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue in September, has been expanding its AI portfolio and strengthening its balance sheet. Also in September, Salesforce announced a $20B increase to its share buyback program.

Salesforce employs over 76,000 people worldwide and recently pledged $1B in Mexico over the next five years. Salesforce shares rose nearly 1% following the announcement but remained down about 28% for the year.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.