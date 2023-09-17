Hong Kong crypto exchange JPEX faces liquidity crisis amid regulatory scrutiny

TL;DR Breakdown

JPEX, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading platform, is grappling with a severe liquidity crisis after its third-party market makers “maliciously froze” the company’s funds. The crisis has forced JPEX to delist all transactions on its Earn Trading interface, effective September 18, 2023, at 00:00 (GMT+8). While existing Earn orders will continue until their respective end dates, new orders will not be accepted. The liquidity shortage has also led to a spike in withdrawal fees, with some users reporting a fee of 999 USDT for a maximum withdrawal of 1,000 USDT.

The liquidity crisis comes amid what JPEX describes as “unfair treatment” by Hong Kong’s regulatory institutions. However, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong had previously warned about the platform’s misleading statements regarding overseas licenses and suspiciously high returns on interest-bearing products. The Commercial Crime Bureau and Hong Kong police are also investigating the platform, which has received at least 83 reports from concerned users.

As a result of the crisis, JPEX’s promotional partnership with the renowned actor Julian Cheung Chi-lam has also been affected. The partnership came to an end when the SFC added JPEX to its alert list. Cheung’s team demanded that the platform must obtain a license in Hong Kong before they could continue to use his image.

Restructuring and user-centric approach

To navigate these challenging times, JPEX has initiated negotiations with third-party market makers to resolve the liquidity issue. The details of these negotiations will be disclosed upon their conclusion.

Meanwhile, the platform has committed to adjusting the withdrawal fees back to normal levels as soon as liquidity is restored. A dedicated withdrawal team has been set up to prioritize users’ emergency withdrawal requests.

JPEX is also considering a structural overhaul by transitioning to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The platform will publicly collect users’ suggestions and discuss proposals with a dedicated team before conducting a user referendum.

The specific details of the referendum will be announced the following day. Despite the ongoing crisis and regulatory scrutiny, JPEX has vowed to continue its operations unswervingly. The platform also stated that it is integrating all team resources and exploring new solutions to overcome the challenges posed by irreversible policy risks.